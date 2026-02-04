Another Gospel Artist Has Died: Ron Kenoly Was 81

Generations of gospel music fans are mourning the passing of gospel legend Ron Kenoly, whose timeless anthems have become standards.

Famous for beloved worship songs like “Ancient of Days,” “Let There Be Praise,” “Whose Report Shall We Believe,” “Jesus Is Alive,” and “Lift Him Up,” his music has become a cornerstone of congregational worship in churches worldwide.

Kenoly’s death was announced Tuesday on his official Instagram account in a joint post by his longtime music director and close associate, Bruno Miranda. The post stated that the 81-year-old passed away on Tuesday morning. No cause of death was revealed.

“This morning, Feb. 3, 2026, we said goodbye to Dr. Ron Kenoly,” Miranda wrote alongside a candid snapshot of the two.

Miranda, who for over 20 years had “the honor of walking alongside him in ministry around the world,” noted that he was not just his music director but also “a son, a student, and a witness to a life marked by faithfulness.”

“Off the stage, Doc carried the same integrity, humility, and reverence for God that the world saw under the lights,” Miranda shared. He continued, “Worship begins long before the first note is played, shaped by obedience, character, and a deep fear of the Lord.” He added, “Today we grieve deeply but not without hope. The worship he lived is now the worship he beholds.”

“Until we meet again, my pastor, my mentor, my friend,” Miranda concluded.

Ron Kenoly Dropped His Signature Albums in the 1990s

Kenoly became a key figure in the contemporary praise and worship movement in the early 1990s. According to The Christian Post, his 1992 live album, Lift Him Up, was the fastest-selling worship album of its time and introduced many churches to large-scale, Scripture-focused worship.

The album Welcome Home, produced by Tom Brooks, was named Billboard’s top contemporary worship album. It also received the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for Praise and Worship Album in 1997.

Born in Coffeyville, Kansas, on Dec. 6, 1944, Kenoly developed an early interest in music. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1968, where he toured military bases in a Top 40 cover band.

Before his ministry work, Kenoly recorded secular R&B music as Ron Keith and later as a duo with Candy Rae. He stepped away from secular music, seeking a path in gospel. He released his first Christian album, You Ought to Listen to This, in 1983.

In 1985, Kenoly became the worship leader at Jubilee Christian Center in San Jose. He moved into the role of music pastor two years later. Following his ordination in 1987, he taught worship theology and was named the church’s Ambassador of Music in 1993, a role that saw him consulting nationwide on worship ministry development.

Meanwhile, he earned degrees in music from Alameda College and a Master of Divinity from Faith Bible College. He also earned a Doctorate in sacred music from Friends International Christian University.

In 1999, Kenoly relocated to Central Florida, where he continued his international work as a teacher, speaker, and worship leader. He also authored several books on worship, including collaborations with Jubilee Christian Center founder Dick Bernal.