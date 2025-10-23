Another Famed Metal Musician Has Died: RIP to Ace Finchum

Ace Funchum, the drummer of Welsh metal band Tigertailz, passed away earlier this month at the age of 62.

The famed metal musician’s former bandmate Jay Pepper took to the band’s Facebook page to speak out about the news.

“I’m devastated to hear that our original Tigertailz drummer, Ace Finchum, has passed away,” Pepper’s post reads. “From the chaos of ‘Young & Crazy’ to the fire of ‘Bezerk,’ we lived those moments like our lives depended on it – and maybe they did.”

Pepper further shared that Finchum was the “heartbeat” behind the group. They also described him as wild, funny, unpredictable, and always full of spirit.

“Those days, that laughter, that noise – they’ll stay with me forever,” Pepper continued. “Peace at last, mate. But our music, our memories, and love from the Tailz fans will keep your flame burning forever.”

Finchum joined Tigertailz in the mid-1980s following the departure of the group’s original drummer, Ian Welsh. He was with the group from 1984 to 1991, but then returned from 2011 to 2013. Along with drums, Finchum also provided backing vocals. In 2018, Finchum announced the formation of a new group called Tigertailz USA, allowing him to play Tigertailz music in the US.

Along with Tigertailz, Finchum was also the former drummer of English heavy metal band Tokyo Blade. He also played for other groups, including Crash KO, Idol Threat, and Marseille.

His cause of death has not been revealed.

Ace Finchum Concerned Fans With His Final Social Media Post

Days before his passing, Ace Finchum made his final social media post, which concerned his fans.

“I wish all my friends a great weekend!” he wrote alongside a selfie. “I don’t know if I will come back as I hoped I would. Times are hard and I’m trying to hold on!”

After the news broke about his passing, Finchum’s fans took to the comment section to not only pay tribute but also speak out about his final social media remarks.

“I felt something was wrong when I saw this post,” one fan wrote. “I wish I had reached out to you. I’m so sorry for whatever happened. I hope you are at peace and rockin those drums in heaven.”

Another fan also commented, “I saw his post a few days, and I was concerned, but I didn’t know him personally. Something didn’t seem right, but I wish somebody would’ve reached out to him in person to get him some help. I’m not sure what he was going through, but I know a lot of people are going through. Very tough times.”