Another Beloved Restaurant Shuttering After 25 Years in Business

Nashville’s menu is starting to look a little one-note.

Videos by Suggest

A Music City culinary gem is shuttering its doors, making way for what seems to be an endless supply of celebrity bars and bachelorette party haunts.

East Nashville’s beloved Margot Café & Bar is saying goodbye. The iconic Woodland Street bistro, known for its ever-changing menu of French-inspired dishes, will serve its final meals on June 5, 2026, the restaurant announced on Instagram.

Margot McCormack launched Margot Café on June 5, 2001, in a converted gas station.

In her Instagram message, she wrote that she “hoped to find an audience of diners that would appreciate my fresh, seasonal, and simple approach to food.”

“The restaurant was an immediate success thanks to everyone in the community, from employees, purveyors, and of course, the guests,” McCormack added.

Nashville Residents Mourn Iconic Restaurant Shuttering

Of course, Nashvillians expressed their sorrow in the comments section over the news of the beloved restaurant closing, with many mourning the loss and reflecting on the ever-changing nature of Music City.

“Not going to lie, this hurts my heart. Margot might possibly be the only cozy, authentic restaurant left in Nashville,” one top comment read. “I will miss it dearly both as a place to eat and as a place of myth where so much of my life took place,” another thoughtful diner added. “Thank you, Margot, for amazing memories and amazing food!” a third fan chimed in.

“What is Nashville without Margot?” one somber comment read, adding a crying emoji.

According to local outlet WKRN, McCormack owns the restaurant’s building and plans to list the property for sale. This isn’t her first restaurant closure; she opened Marche Artisan Foods in 2006, but it closed after being hit by a tornado in 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, diners can visit Margot Café for a farewell meal before June 5, 2026. McCormack mentioned in the Instagram post that she’s considering future endeavors like a cookbook, consulting, and potential pop-up events.