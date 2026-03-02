Anna Camp Apologizes For Defending ‘Scream 7’ Amid Calls For Boycott

Walking back a recent social media error, Anna Camp has apologized for defending Scream 7 amid calls for a boycott after the horror franchise’s former star, Melissa Barrera, was fired.

Barrera was removed from Scream 7 after she commented on the conflict between Israel and Palestine in 2023.

Over the weekend, Camp shared a post promoting the film while pushing back against boycott attempts.

“The boycott didn’t work, the critics didn’t work, the pathetic leaks didn’t work,” the post, which was captured by PopCrave, stated. “What worked was audiences coming and making the film a success.”

The actress later addressed the post, apologizing for resharing it. “It has come to my attention that I reposted someone else’s story that does not reflect my personal beliefs,” she wrote. “I have since deleted the repost because I absolutely meant no harm. I’m sorry to anyone who was affected.”

The online mishap occurred just days after Scream 7 director Kevin Williamson addressed protests outside the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

“We live in a world where a lot of bad things are happening out there,” he pointed out to Variety. “And I think a lot of people want to be heard, and they want to have their voice heard about the bad stuff that’s happening.”

Williamson further spoke about the boycotters. “My heart goes out to them. I don’t know if canceling Paramount+ is the way to do it,” he noted. “But I think people should listen to their inner self and do what feels good for them.”

Melissa Barrera Said She Didn’t Hear From ‘Scream’ Co-Star Neve Campbell After ‘Scream 7’ Firing

In 2024, Barrera said she hadn’t heard from Campbell since her departure from the Scream franchise.

“We haven’t really spoken,” Barrera explained when asked if she was in contact with Campbell. “I think everyone makes their choice, and what they think is best for them.”

She then pointed out, “I fully respect what people think that they need to do, to keep going in this life.”

Barrera worked with Campbell in Scream 5. However, Campbell didn’t appear in Scream 6 due to salary issues.

Following Barrera’s firing, fellow Scream star Jenna Ortega bowed out of the horror franchise due to schedule conflicts.