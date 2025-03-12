Ana Cheri Rocks Sheer Skirt as She Channels ‘Black Cat Energy’

Fitness model and influencer Ana Cheri went from lingerie to “let’s go out” as she revealed the ultimate date night outfit.

The former Playboy playmate recently hit Instagram to reveal her recipe for a killer look for a swanky night out. Of course, the clip showed every step along the process… including what sort of underwear to rock for your beau.

Set to Valentino’s dance hit “Lovers,” the footage starts with her flashing a mischievous grin at the camera, rocking a floral satin nightie. Instantly, the nightie is cast away, showcasing Cheri in all of her black lace lingerie glory.

Image via Instagram / @AnaCherí

She then slips on a flowing, sheer, black lace skirt (Revolve’s Anjali Maxi Skirt, for anyone taking notes). Next, she selects a smart long cut black blazer and throws it on, skipping bothering with a pesky shirt.

After that, Cheri throws on a belt to make sure her slim waist is highlighted, and to really bring the outfit together.

The video then jumps to the accessories that gave the 38-year-old’s black outfit some serious flair, including a pair of dramatic silver earrings. She also flaunted sky-high black heels and a sleek leather clutch.

Image via Instagram / @AnaCherí

“What do we think?? Black Cat Energy for Date Night,” she captioned the video.

Of course, Cheri’s over 12 million Instagram followers were happy to answer her question in the comments.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” one fan gushed. “I think the color black suits you very well, and you look very beautiful,” a second onlooker offered.

“Magical, wearing this is serious and very beautiful, and someone who is having a date night, better deserve how gorgeous you are,” a third fan insisted.

However, one absolute killjoy was not feeling the date night look.

“These do not look classy whatsoever,” the gentleman fashion expert opined. “It’s not sure to look, darling silk dress pants, black go with your blazer and the belt those see-through pants make you look cheap,” he added.

Yikes, everyone is a critic.

Regardless, we’re willing to bet Cheri’s date night outfit went over great with her lucky suitor.