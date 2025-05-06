An ‘X-Men’ Legend Has Died: Jackson Guice Was 63

Jackson “Butch” Guice, a fan favorite artist known for his prolific work with Marvel—particularly on the X-Men—and DC Comics since the early 1980s, has died.

Per his online obituary, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, native passed away on Thursday, May 1.

James Hettel, Guice’s brother-in-law, confirmed his death in a Facebook post, noting Guice had been facing health challenges in recent times. He was 63.

Guice was a visionary talent who left his mark on both Marvel and DC. He began his professional journey with Marvel after gaining experience in fanzines and went on to contribute to a wide range of iconic titles. His impressive portfolio includes Captain America, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Micronauts.

Jackson “Butch” Guice Co-Created One of the X-Men’s Biggest Villains

However, Guice’s work with Marvel’s merry mutants made a mark with generations of fans.

He worked on mutant-centric titles like New Mutants and X-Factor. According to Comic Book Resources, he also co-created one of the X-Men’s most iconic villains, Apocalypse.

During his time at DC, his work included Aquaman, The Flash, Supergirl, and Superman. He also co-created Resurrection Man alongside Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning.

Guice has collaborated with an impressive array of indie publishers throughout his career, including Compass Comics, CrossGen (notably on Ruse with Mark Waid), Dynamite, First Comics, and Humanoids (Olympus). He also contributed to Valiant, working on titles such as Eternal Warrior in the 1990s and Ninjak in 2015 following the publisher’s revival.

Guice’s most recent work was the independent comic book The Futurists, released in 2020. However, he has an upcoming one-shot project, Stay out of the Woods, with writer Joe Pruett and Marcelo Frusin slated for release in June.

He is survived by his wife, Julie, their daughter, Elizabeth, his mother, Diane Carter, and his brothers, Brian and Jeff.