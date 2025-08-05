‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Reveals Hospitalization

A little more than a year after she was first hospitalized for her knee, America’s Got Talent judge Sofía Vergara underwent another procedure.

Vergara shared a snapshot of her knee post-op in a recent Instagram post. “It’s done,” she declared in the post’s caption. “Round 2.”

Fans quickly took to the post’s comment section to share some words of encouragement and support.

“Oh Baby!!! May God bless you and get well soon, beautiful!” one fan wrote. “Sending you good wishes and a quick.”

Another fan wrote, “[Prayers] for your speedy recovery.”

The America’s Got Talent judge was previously under the care of her now ex, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. “If u ever get a [major] knee surgery, make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night…!” she wrote in an Instagram Stories following her first procedure. “Luv u.”

Sofía Vergara Previously Struggled With Cancer In Her Late 20s

The knee came just years after Sofía Vergara battled thyroid cancer. She was 28 years old at the time.

“When you’re young and you hear that word, ‘cancer,’ your mind goes to so many places,” the America’s Got Talent judge explained in the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer TV special. “But I tried not to panic, and I decided to get educated. I read every book and found out everything I could about it.”

Following an operation to remove her thyroid gland, as well as radiation treatment, Vergara was deemed cancer-free.

“I was fortunate to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and, most importantly, my family,” the actress said. “I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer, but I also learned that in times of crisis, we’re better together.”

She then added, “And if we’re going to end cancer, it’s going to require a team effort.”