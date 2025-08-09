Americana Honors & Awards 2025 Nominations Revealed, See the Full List

The Americana Music Association has officially revealed the nominees for the 2025 Americana Honors & Awards.

MJ Lenderman takes the lead with nominations in three categories, emerging as a top contender. Close behind, Charley Crockett, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and the duo Gillian Welch & David Rawlings each earned two nominations.

Lenderman is nominated for album of the year, song of the year, and emerging artist of the year. His three nominations mark a major milestone. The nominated album, Manning Fireworks, is his fifth solo release but the first to gain significant attention in mainstream rock and appear on year-end top 10 lists. Before this breakout, Lenderman was better known as the guitarist for the band Wednesday than as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, Ferrell has been nominated for an Americana award four years in a row. She won emerging artist of the year in 2022 and artist of the year last year. Despite not releasing a new album, her live performances have earned her another artist of the year nomination. Crockett, a frequent award nominee, won emerging artist of the year in 2021 and was nominated for artist of the year in 2023.

Americana Honors & Awards 2025 Nominations Weere Revealed in a Unique Way This Year

This year, instead of a live event in Nashville, the announcements were shared in a social media video. Past winners and notable community members like Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Molly Tuttle, S.G. Goodman, newcomer Kashus Culpepper, and host Jim Lauderdale delivered the news.

Some familiar names made their mark with single nominations at the Americana Awards this year, including Jason Isbell, Billy Strings, Sierra Ferrell, and Larkin Poe.

Notably, long-established acts like Dawes and Julien Baker earned their first-ever nominations. Meanwhile, others, such as JD McPherson, returned to the spotlight after years away—his last nod was back in 2013 for the breakout hit “North Side Gal.” This mix of returning favorites and fresh nominees highlights the ever-evolving landscape of Americana music.

The artist of the year category includes Crockett and Ferrell, who is making a repeat appearance from 2024. Last year’s duo/group winner, Larkin Poe, is also nominated again in 2025. Album of the year also features a holdover: Isbell, nominated last year for Weathervanes with the 400 Unit, is up again this year for his solo album Foxes in the Snow.

The awards ceremony and concert will take place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 10, as part of AmericanaFest.