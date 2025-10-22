‘American Psycho’ Actress and ‘Sweeney Todd’ Star Tie the Knot

Love is in the air… and maybe a little bloodshed, as American Psycho meets Sweeney Todd at the altar…

Okay, maybe it’s not that dramatic. Broadway stars Aaron Tveit, who played the title role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Ericka Yang, who played Sabrina in American Psycho, are now married.

The star-crossed thespians said “I do” on Sunday, June 22, at New York City’s The Milling Room. Vogue confirmed the intimate ceremony, complete with their daughter and, adorably, their dog. Tveit, 41, looked sharp in a Berluti navy tux, while Yang, 43, wore a vintage Oscar de la Renta gown and veil, courtesy of her bestie, Becca Tobin.

“We wanted to keep it simple: close to home, delicious food, good music, and our favorite people. We love this city and love our neighborhood. That was a big part of the day feeling like ‘us,’ ” Yang gushed to the outlet.

“It felt very New York,” Tveit added.

Meanwhile, their mutual friend, Jenifer Foote, officiated the ceremony.

“We wanted our ceremony to feel very intentional, meaningful, and celebrate our love and the commitment we were making to each other,” Yang recalled. “We were able to be present with each other, and also feel the love and support in the room from all our friends and family; We were overwhelmed that everyone showed up for us.”

“It was tremendously special,” Tveit agreed.

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed ’80s rock music and champagne. The bride also made a chic outfit change for the reception.

Broadway Stars Aaron Tveit and Ericka Yang First Met in 2009

The actors, who got engaged in September 2023 after four years together, share a sweet love story. They started dating after meeting during rehearsals for the 2009 Tony Awards, introduced by mutual friends.

“We went on a couple of fun dates, but were both so young,” Yang recalled. “It didn’t go much further, as neither of us was interested in a serious relationship.”

Ericka Hunter Yang and Aaron Tveit back in 2021. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

In 2019, the pair reconnected while working on Moulin Rouge! The Musical and fell in love. After welcoming their daughter, their wedding plans were postponed as life grew busier.

However, things went full circle when their daughter proved to be the main reason for their summer wedding.

“But in the end, she is the reason we decided to have a wedding,” Tveit explained to Vogue. “We wanted to celebrate our love with our people.”