American Man Detained In Greece For Suspected Rome Killing Of Infant And Mother

An American man, who was not identified, has been detained by Greek authorities under suspicion of killing an infant and a woman, believed to be the mother, in Rome.

According to The Associated Press, the man was detained on a European arrest warrant issued in Italy. Reportedly, there is “strong evidence” that links the man with the killing of a baby girl and a woman.

On Saturday, June 7, the bodies of the baby girl and her suspected mother were found in Villa Pamphili park, located in Rome, Italy. Evidence showed that the woman, found inside a black bag, had been killed days before the infant. The baby was found hundreds of meters away from her mother, in the undergrowth.

Both bodies were found naked and without identification, according to Chief Rome Prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi.

Italian deputy prosecutor Giuseppe Cascini said that, while the cause of death for the woman has not been determined, “there is a reasonable suspicion that it is a double murder.”

‘Doesn’t Look Good’

Witnesses reported seeing the American man with the infant and the woman in the days before their deaths. Following the incident, the man allegedly fled to the island of Skiathos, Greece, on Wednesday, June 11.

“It is not exactly understandable that someone who was with a woman and a baby girl, once the woman and the girl died, whom he carried in his arms, would then leave the country without calling for help, without seeking assistance.” Lo Voi said during a press conference. “In itself, that doesn’t look good.”

Currently, there is no information regarding the relationship between the man and the victims. Witnesses, other than reporting that they saw the three together, stated that they all spoke English. This has led authorities to believe that the victims are also American.

Before the incident, video footage showed the man fighting with the woman on the street. This helped authorities identify the man, leading to his eventual detention. Additionally, fingerprints were found on the black bag the woman was found in and on a scrap of a tent.

Currently, as per The Washington Post, there is not enough evidence to charge the suspect. However, the AP stated that the American man will be formally charged once Greek officials receive the warrant from Italian authorities. Moreover, the man is set to appear for an extradition hearing next week.