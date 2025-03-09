men-charged-in-mysterious-deaths-of-kansas-city-chiefs-fans

Two men have been arrested in connection with the deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans, who were discovered in a Northland backyard in January 2024.

According to court records obtained by Kansas City media outlet Fox 4, Jordan Willis and Ivory J. Carson were arrested and charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter. They were also charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Eric Zahnd with the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement about the arrests and charges. “Today’s charges are the product of the hard work of the Kansas City detectives and prosecutors over those many months. This case is a tragic reminder of the dangers of Street Drugs, but make no mistake: the people who supply those drugs can and will be held accountable.”

Willis was connected to the investigation because the three Kansas City Chiefs fans, identified as David Harrington, Ricky Johnson, and Clayton, were found dead outside of his rental home. Carson was revealed to be charged during a news conference with Zahnd and Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves.

“The members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department do not give up on these investigations,” Graves stated. “While this happened a year ago, our detectives continued to work on this case to get it to the point where we are at.”

Court records revealed that Carson supplied and sold cocaine to Willies and the three victims. His DNA was also discovered on a bag of fentanyl.

The Three Kansas City Chiefs Fans Were Discovered Two Days After They Were Watching the Team’s Final 2023 Regular Season Game With Willis

Court documents further revealed that the three Kansas City Chiefs fans were discovered dead in Willis’s backyard two days after they went to Willis’s rental home to watch the team’s final 2023 regular season game.

McGeeney’s fiancée discovered the bodies on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. She had been searching for him as well as Johnson and Harrington.

Responding law enforcement stated that Willis had opened the door and let them in. He did not open the door for McGeeney’s fiancée.

The toxicology reports on all three men indicated there were substances in their systems at the time of their deaths. This included fentanyl and cocaine.

Willis told police he had no idea any of his friends were dead outside of his home. He explained that the three men stayed up until at least 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Willis claimed that he had gone to bed before then.

He further claimed that he hadn’t heard from any of the three men’s family or friends. However, it was revealed that family and friends tried to contact him.

Carson is being held in a Platte County jail on a $100,000 bond. Willis was to surrender himself to law enforcement and post a $100,000 cash bond.

