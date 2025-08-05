‘After Years of Trying,’ Beloved ‘American Idol’ Winner Reveals Pregnancy

Following years of struggles with fertility issues, beloved American Idol winner announces their first pregnancy.

Videos by Suggest

American Idol Season 18 winner, Samantha “Just Sam” Diaz, took to Instagram last month to share the exciting news.

“To have made it past viability week after years of trying is truly a blessing,” the American Idol winner declared about their pregnancy while sharing ultrasound and baby bump photos. “Thank you, Jesus, for this gift.”

The singer then wrote, “I was told at just 20 years old that I may not be able to carry children on my own or that I may have to try IVF in order to have a successful pregnancy/birth.”

Diaz also shared that they had been trying for the past couple of years to get pregnant and was losing hope. Thankfully, the American Idol alum was finally able to conceive, but there were still challenges to overcome.

“These past few months have been scary, having to be in and out of the hospital,” they continued. “But being past viability week is such a great feeling and did bring a little relief to me.”

Diaz further shared, “I’m so happy to be on this journey and I have been wanting this for so long and wasn’t sure this was even possible for me, so I’m beyond grateful and beyond excited to be on this journey and path to MOTHERHOOD!!!!!”

Days after the pregnancy announcement, the American Idol star revealed they were having a boy.

The ‘American Idol’ Winner Was Attacked at a NYC Subway Station Months Before Pregnancy

Months before announcing their pregnancy, the American Idol winner shared a video of them being berated by a woman at the Union Square Subway station in New York City.

In the video, “Just Sam” was heard telling the woman to “back up” multiple times as the woman attacked them. Towards the end of the video, the singer declared, “You deal with that on your own.”

They then returned to their mic and started singing Beyoncé’s hit song “Irreplaceable.” Off-camera onlookers encouraged them to keep going.

“I can’t believe this even happened,” the singer wrote in the video’s caption.

While fans tried to piece together what had happened, Sam shared more details about the incident. “She put her hands on me and my sister,” the singer wrote in a comment.

They later wrote in an Instagram Stories post that the attack was unprovoked. “NOTHING like this has ever happened to me before,” they wrote, per Screenrant. “In all my many years of singing underground!!”