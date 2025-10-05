‘American Idol’ Legend Suffers Head Injury

It seems one former American Idol judge took the phrase “head judge” a little too literally, but he’s already bouncing back with gusto.

Videos by Suggest

Simon Cowell recently showed off a massive bump on his head, two days after he was forced to miss Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

Last week, the first auditions for the 19th season of the ITV series were set to begin in Birmingham.

However, on Thursday, the 65-year-old American Idol legend fell ill, causing that day’s auditions to be postponed. English TV personality Stacey Solomon filled in for him the following day when production resumed.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, today’s filming of Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed,” a rep for BGT told UK outlet Metro at the time.

The Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Shows Off His Head Injury

A few days later, Cowell returned to the set with a nasty-looking injury. He posted a video of himself on his Instagram Story from the Hippodrome theatre, with a crowd behind him, to reassure fans he was okay.

“It’s Simon, I’m alive and I’m in Birmingham. I just want to say thank you for all your get-well messages,’ he said in the footage. The former American Idol judge then pulled the camera close to his face, showing his badly scraped forehead.

With fans cheering behind him, he then joked that “only two people” had actually checked in on him.

The American Idol Alum sported a nasty head wound. (Image via Instagram / Simon Cowell)

A source reported Cowell suffered a head bump that caused severe pain, forcing him to miss and cancel Thursday’s first round of auditions.

“Simon had a terrible headache and migraine – caused by an accidental bump on the head,” the insider told The Sun. “He’s fighting fit now, though – and was reveling in being in Birmingham and back in his judge seat.”

Last year, Cowell spoke about suffering from debilitating migraines, which caused him to miss a few auditions during filming. He also wears red-tinted glasses to protect his eyes from bright studio lights during long shoots.