Amelia Hamlin Unbothered In Elevator Photos Amid Scott Disick Breakup

Amelia Gray Hamlin is seemingly unfussed as media outlets burst at the seams over her reported split from boyfriend Scott Disick. The 20-year-old model and daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna is, per multiple sources, no longer dating 38-year-old dad of three Disick, with it said that she ended the romance – not him.

Amelia’s split comes amid massive drama between Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima, where alleged leaked texts showed Disick seemingly disapproving of 42-year-old Kourtney’s steamy romance with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Amelia Hamlin Stuns On Instagram Amid Breakup

Scroll for the photos. Amelia made headlines for dating Disick right away on account of the former couple’s near-20-year age gap. Amelia was just 19 when she embarked on her relationship with a then-37-year-old Disick last year. Now, it looks like things are over, with an Us Weekly source stating she “was the one who ended things.”

Amelia has been busy on Instagram, though. The Boux Avenue influencer is fresh from elevator photos showing her living her best life – and they didn’t include Talentless founder Disick, who has been absent on her feed for weeks.

Amelia’s most recent post showed her stunning the camera in an open white shirt, semi-sheer and matching tank top, plus dark shorts as she posed indoors – initially by a door, then upping the fun, from an elevator.

See The Photos Below

The Alo Yoga face, returning in a second photo from a marbled elevator, flaunted her super-long legs while in knee boots, striking a cheeky/innocent expression and flicking her long hair. The final shot showed the leggy star flashing her abs as a caption read: “Get ready we’re going 2 girls din.”

Fans, seemingly smelling trouble, have been mentioning Disick in the comments. “Time to get a new bf and go to Italy with him,” one wrote. “Byeeeee Scott,” another said. The former couple was first linked in October 2020. Disick, known for dating younger women, dated model Sofia Richie before Amelia – she, too, was 19 when the two commenced their romance. Swipe below for the gallery – scroll for more.

Amelia’s Cryptic Post

Amelia had made headlines shortly before the split as she posted a cryptic Instagram message. The model wrote: “Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”

It’s all quiet from Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian, best known for her many years on-off with Scott. The two share children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.