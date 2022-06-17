Amal Clooney Makes This Controversial Shoe Trend Look Classy

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Amal Clooney is a brilliant legal mind whose work frequently involves representing victims of genocide and other mass atrocities. She’s a professor at Columbia Law School, a human rights activist, and co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

She also protects the rights and freedoms of journalists around the world. We just love everything about this woman, and it’s no surprise she stole longtime bachelor George Clooney’s heart. But, we’re not really here to talk about her important work or her love life. We’re here to talk about her penchant to wear a somewhat controversial shoe trend: clear heels.

She Makes This Look Good

(Left: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Right: Photo by Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Of course, anything Clooney wears would look classy. She’s graceful, sophisticated, and whip-smart. Even if she didn’t look stunning, she’d probably have the perfect argument about how beauty standards are too high and we should be thinking or talking about literally anything else. It would be a really great Elle Woods moment. But, I digress.

The key to keeping this looked ultra classy is mixing clear elements with opaque, especially when it comes to the toe area. Clooney loves a pointed stiletto, and having a solid toe on her clear heels avoids the dreaded “toe fog.” It also adds a unique, fun flair to otherwise neutral shoes, allowing for her colorful outfits to really pop.

Copy Clooney’s Style

From daytime to nighttime, take a page out of Amal Clooney’s style book and instantly added a sassy but polished flair to any outfit. Here’s our top picks

These pointed-toe stilettos come in a variety of colors, but the red is a showstopper. With an environmentally friendly pleather sole, ankle-strap design, and transparent sides, these shoes will bring in a ton of compliments.

The cushioned footbed and non-slip sole ensure comfort and safety. Some reviewers warn to size up, otherwise, they may be a tad tight.

From beige to neon yellow, with several colors in between, these slingback kitten heels are a dream. They are true-to-size and comfortable, making them appropriate for just about any occasion.

With a padded insole and sturdy rubber outsole, the design ensures maximum comfort throughout the day.

Available in 32 colors and styles, these 3-inch stilettos are available in whole and half sizes. These classy and comfy shoes will become a staple in your wardrobe.

These dupes are very similar to a pair that Clooney wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, but for a fraction of the price. Wear them to a wedding or your own wedding and you’re sure to get a ton of compliments.

