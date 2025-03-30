aj-mclean-recalls-the-fist-fight-he-had-with-his-backstreet-boys-bandmate-nick-carter

Although he and Nick Carter have been close friends for decades, AJ McLean revealed that he and his Backstreet Boys bandmate had a disagreement that turned physical.

While appearing at 90s Con this weekend, McLean and Carter, as well as fellow Backstreet Boys Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, took to the stage for the “Music of the 90s” panels.

When asked by a fan if the bandmates ever had a fist fight, McLean stated, “Nick and I have been the only ones ever. He was a big comic book collector, and I went through a really bad acne phase when I was a teenager. I was 14 or 15, and he kept calling me pizza face. And he had just picked up an Aliens vs. Predator number one.”

McLean continued, “I was like, ‘Call me pizza face one more time.’ And I held the comic book over the sink at Kevin’s apartment with a lighter I didn’t realize that the flame was at its highest, so it burst into flames. I’m like, ‘Oh s—, oh s—!’”

To make matters worse McLean had turned on the water. “So now it’s burnt and it’s soggy,” the boy bandmate said about the comic book. “And he came up and put me in a headlock and just started punching the back of my head.”

The Backstreet Boys Bandmates Witnessed the Fight Between AJ McLean and Nick Carter

The fight with AJ McLean occurred when Nick Carter was living with the rest of the Backstreet Boys bandmates. They all heard everything.

“Brian was in his room on the phone,” McLean recalled, laughing. “Kevin came out in a towel out of the shower. Towel falls off. That’s when Howie runs out, sits down. He’s eating popcorn like it’s a movie. He’s like, ‘This is amazing.’ And I’m like, ‘Damn it! Kevin, put it away. Nick, stop punching me. What’s happening? There was so much happening at one time.”

The Backstreet Boys have been together since 1993. The all-boy band will head to Las Vegas for a residency at the Sphere from July 11 to August 17. This residency, “Into the Millennium” experience, will showcase the group’s 1999 album, Millennium.

AJ McLean recently spoke about the upcoming residency. “I can guarantee you, Kevin will cry multiple times a night,” he predicted. “I know he will. He’s the most emo, especially the song ‘Back to Your Heart,’ which he wrote. [I] guarantee you he bawls his eyes out.”