Airline Employee Shares Their Favorite Bag That Counts As A Personal Item But Carries 7+ Days Worth Of Clothes

Budget travel is undoubtedly challenging, which makes packing for the situation even more difficult. However, TikToker Megan Homme has cracked the code. As an airline employee as well as a travel enthusiast, Homme enjoys sharing buzzworthy travel tips with her fans.

Homme is all about inspiring adventurers to maximize their time jet-setting around the globe without breaking the bank. Whether it’s saving money on travel or being more comfortable in the airport, Homme spills the tea. However, one of her most recent travel tips has gone viral and garnered over 5.5 million views on TikTok.

So, what’s the noteworthy tip? A backpack that holds several days’ worth of luggage but counts as a personal item. In short, Homme found the ideal bag for travelers who don’t want to pay extra for their luggage.

The Only Travel Bag You’ll Ever Need

In part two of her TikTok video dubbed “random travel tips from an airline worker,” Megan Homme reveals the game-changing travel bag. She explains, “when you’re traveling on a really cheap ticket sometimes you can only bring a personal item that fits under the seat.”

For frequent budget travelers, trying to pack as much into a limited space is daunting. There is hardly any room in typical travel bags, and sticking to the rules is still important. In lieu of paying baggage fees, Homme says a coworker recommended eBags Mother Lode Travel Backpack.

Homme reveals that it’s not your ordinary backpack, explaining that, “it’s incredible because it zips open like a suitcase.” Unlike other travel bags, the Mother Lode exceeds Homme’s expectations. “This bag literally fits so much.” she says, “ I did 11 days in South America and I didn’t even wear everything I packed in it.”

Many viewers were concerned as to whether or not the Mother Lode bag would fit under the seat, but Homme set the record straight, saying, “I’ve used this backpack as my personal item on a ton of different airlines and it does fit under the seat.”

Other TikTokers who own the Mother Lode bag confirm this holy grail of bags can definitely fit under the seat. One helpful tip, however, is to make sure you don’t overpack your bag so much that it won’t fit. Instead of stuffing the bag to the brim, use packing cubes to maximize its space.

“If you want to travel really cheap but didn’t think you could do a trip with just a backpack you totally can,” Homme assures her viewers. If you pack this bag right, it may be all you need for your journey–as others have reported that it got them through a three-week trip through Europe. Now that’s impressive!

Available in Heather Graphite, Solid Black, Garnet, and Eggplant

Features two exterior quick-grab zip pockets, side zip water bottle pocket, and bottom and side carry handles

Padded sleeve fits up to 19″ laptop

Available on amazon.com

