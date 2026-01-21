Air Force One Forced to Turn Around After Takeoff Due to ‘Minor Electrical Issue’

President Trump’s trip to the annual World Economic Forum’s Davos Conference in Switzerland was delayed after Air Force One experienced a “minor electrical issue.”

Videos by Suggest

According to Fox News, the incident occurred shortly after takeoff on Tuesday evening. The aircraft, which transports President Trump for all air trips, was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews “out of an abundance of caution,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed.

Reporters on board the aircraft also confirmed the issues, stating that the lights in the press cabin briefly went out after takeoff.

Air Force One returned to the base approximately 45 minutes after takeoff. After the problem was addressed, the aircraft took off and headed to Switzerland shortly after midnight on Wednesday. It arrived in Zurich around 6:45 a.m.

Among those onboard the aircraft with President Trump were Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Following Air Force One Issues, President Trump Speaks at Davos Conference About NATO

While speaking at the Davos Conference, President Trump questioned NATO’s commitment to defending the U.S. amid tensions over his plans for Greenland.

“The problem with NATO is that we’ll be there for them 100%,” he stated. “But I’m not sure that they’ll be there for us.”

He then gave an ultimatum to NATO members about the U.S. acquiring Greenland. “They have a choice,” he explained. “You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember.”

Under NATO’s Article 5, all members will come to the defense of any member state that is attacked. The only time Article 5 has been initiated was by the U.S. following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

However, despite NATO’s history, President Trump questioned the alliance. “I know them all very well, I’m not sure that they’d be there,” he admitted. “With all the money we expend, with all the blood, sweat, and tears, I don’t know that they’d be there for us.”

Greenland is currently part of Denmark. The NATO ally has continuously told President Trump that it will not give up Greenland.

President Trump previously stated that the U.S. acquiring Greenland is for security. He worries that Russia or China will try to attack and take over Greenaldn in the future.

Greenland has been part of Denmark for more than 300 years.