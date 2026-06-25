Agent Reveals Television Actor Died Earlier This Year: BBC Confirms David Daker’s Passing

British television actor David Daker, whose career spanned decades of popular dramas, sitcoms, and stage productions, died earlier this year at the age of 90.

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News of Daker’s death emerged in June after his agent disclosed that the veteran performer had died on April 30. The BBC reported that Daker died peacefully at his home. No cause of death has been announced.

Daker built a reputation as one of British television’s most recognizable character actors. Audiences knew him best for playing Harry Crawford in the ITV comedy-drama Boon, where he starred opposite Michael Elphick. The series ran from 1986 to 1992 and attracted millions of viewers during its successful run.

Born Colin David Daker on September 29, 1935, in Bilston, Staffordshire, Daker developed an interest in acting at an early age. He later trained at the Oxford Playhouse Theatre School and went on to establish a lengthy career in theatre, television, and film.

David Daker Was A Decorated British Actor

Before achieving widespread recognition in Boon, Daker appeared in more than 80 episodes of the BBC police drama Z Cars. He also became familiar to viewers through roles in several well-known British television series, including Only Fools and Horses, Porridge, Doctor Who, Coronation Street, Minder, Juliet Bravo, Casualty, Heartbeat, and The Bill.

His work extended beyond television. Daker appeared in films such as Time Bandits and I Bought a Vampire Motorcycle. He also maintained a strong connection to the stage throughout his career, performing with regional theatre companies and later working with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

IMDb credits Daker with dozens of screen appearances across a career that lasted from the 1960s into the 2000s. His versatility allowed him to move comfortably between comedy, drama, science fiction, and crime productions.

Tributes have highlighted Daker’s contribution to British television and theatre. Fans remembered his performances in classic series that remain popular with audiences decades after their original broadcasts.

Daker is survived by his wife, Hilary, his son Tim, his daughter Rebecca, and his sister Hazel.