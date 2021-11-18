The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Gifting comfort is a gesture that is never unwelcome. From the bedroom to the bathroom to sleepwear, investing in quality sheets, towels, PJs, and more can evoke the feel of a high-class hotel or spa at home.

Plus, with environmental effects a growing concern among consumers, finding a company that is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and creating sustainable business practices is a must.

Enter Ettitude, where combining high-quality materials with eco-conscious sourcing and packaging is a top priority. From luxuriously soft PJ sets to moisture-wicking towels, all products are made from 100% bamboo that requires a fraction of the resources to process compared to cotton. Plus, the incredibly soft, hypoallergenic fabric is ideal for all skin types.

If you’re looking to wrap a loved one in ultimate comfort they will enjoy for years to come, check out our top gift picks from Ettitude.

Nothing says ultimate comfort more than a high quality set of PJs. Made of 100% bamboo, these hypoallergenic women sleepwear separates from Ettitude feature a sateen weave that feel almost like wearing nothing at all. Silky soft and completely breathable, the lightweight fabric is free from harmful chemicals and will help keep the body cool during the night.

The best part? You can mix and match the top and bottom, choosing the pattern, color, and style for a custom PJ set. Choose from a cami, short sleeve, or long sleeve top and shorties, shorts, or pants for the bottoms.

Stylish enough to wear around the house, some available color options (depending on style) include slate gray stripes, starlight blue stripes, ocean blue, onyx black, cloud white, and cloud pink.

Cool, comfortable nights await with this 100% bamboo Pajama Bundle for Men. The silky soft fabric is like butter against the skin and is quality you can see and feel. Classic in style and feel, both top and bottom have a lovely sateen sheen and piping accents for a timeless look.

Customize your bundle by choosing from either a short or long sleeve top and shorts or pants for the bottoms. Additionally, each item is available in either slate gray or ocean blue. Coordinate the top and bottom for a uniform look, or mix and match to add a little flair.

We spend almost a third of our lives under the sheets, so a quality, comfortable set is a necessity. Made from sustainable CleanBamboo™ fabric, these sheets from Ettitude feel as smooth as silk, comparable to high-end 1000 thread count cotton for a fraction of the cost. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic, making them ideal even for those with sensitive skin.

The unique sateen weave not only adds an elegant look but helps to create a cooling effect, so you never have to worry about the dreaded night sweats again. Produced with 500x less water and 52% less CO2 than normal cotton, you can relax comfortably knowing this sheet set is also good for the planet.

Each set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase(s). Available from Twin to California King, there are a variety of attractive colors like sage green, sand beige, and canyon red to compliment any style and bedroom decor.

Similar to their signature sheet, Ettitude’s Sateen Duvet Cover offers an understated elegance with superior performance. Their signature CleanBamboo™ fabric is free from harsh chemicals and is unbelievably soft.

The breathable weave offers a much needed cooling effect for a more comfortable slumber, and can be machine washed for easy cleaning. The simple corner ties ensure this silky smooth stays in place over an existing comforter or duvet all night long.

Available in Twin, Full/Queen, and King/Cal King and wide variety of elegant colors to fit any bed perfectly.

The pillow is arguably one of the most important features of the bed, which means a quality pillowcase is a must. The soft, hypoallergenic bamboo fabric of this set is great for those with sensitive skin. Plus, the signature sateen wave feels like silk and is gentle on hair to help prevent breakage.

Like Ettitude’s Signature Sheet Set and Duvet Cover, the cooling effect of the fabric ensures a comfortable sleep all night long. Side envelope closure helps to keep the pillow tucked inside and offers a seamless look.

Each set includes two pillowcases and is available in a wide variety of colors.

Bring the spa feel home with a luxuriously soft Bathrobe that is sure to delight. The unique honeycomb design not only looks great, but helps to draw moisture from the base layer for a quicker dry time.

Featuring Ettitude’s exclusive CleanBamboo™ fabric, the buttery soft feel is the perfect welcome after a hot shower or bath. Plus, the breathable, light weave is the perfect weight for year-round use.

Available in cloud white, sage green, slate gray, and natural cream, each robe features two large pockets and belt tie closure.

Once you try this game-changing Towel Set from Ettitude, there is no going back to any old normal towel. The soft bamboo weave that is signature of the brand feels luxurious against the skin, never being too rough or having to deal with shedding like cheap plush towels.

Similar to the bathrobe, the unique waffle design is moisture-wicking, helping both you and your towel dry quickly–no more under-dried or stinky towels here!

The set includes one bath towel, one hand towel, and one washcloth in your choice of cloud white, cloud rose, sage green, moon gray, slate gray, or natural cream. Each towel comes with handy hook loop for easy hanging.

This timeless Long Sleeve Sleep Shirt is the item she’ll never want to take off. Featuring silky soft bamboo with a sateen weave, the lightweight fabric feels like a dream when on. Simple buttons and classic contrast piping offers just the right amount of detail.

Besides resting, this shirt is perfect for so many occasions, whether she is prepping for her wedding day or simply enjoying a good book and a cup of tea.

Available in classic colors, including ocean blue, onyx black, cloud white, and soft cloud pink, there is sure to be a look she’ll love.

Precious skin deserves a soft, gentle touch, which this Complete Baby Bundle from Ettitude more than delivers. The bundle features some of the best-selling items for little ones, including two fitted crib sheets, one crib mattress protector, and one hooded waffle towel.

The sheets and mattress protector are made of a silky smooth sateen weave bamboo fabric that is both hypoallergenic and incredibly cozy. The mattress protector also features a water-resistant TPU lining for extra protection. The sheets come in cloud rose, cloud white, fog gray, and starlight blue so there is sure to be an option that fits any nursery theme.

The bamboo waffle weave of the natural cream hooded towel is also hypoallergenic and has the same quick moisture-wicking ability as Ettitude’s other bath items. The perfect post-bath accessory, little ones are sure to be dry and cozy in this high-quality towel.

Say goodbye to frizz and breakage with this unique Waffle Weave Hair Towel. Available in slate gray and natural cream, simply wrap and secure in place with a clever hook and button system.

The honeycomb design quickly draws moisture from the hair and is much more absorbent than traditional towels, helping to save time during busy mornings.

From natural curls to fine locks, the stretchy material and elastic band ensure this towel will work perfectly with any hair type. Plus, the soft bamboo fabric is gentle on hair, helping to reduce friction and flyaways for a healthier, sleeker-looking mane. Once done, hang by the hook loop for easy hanging and fast drying.

Check Out The Whole Line From Ettitude

The quality and craftsmanship of Ettitude products simply can’t be beat. Check out their website for more gifting ideas!