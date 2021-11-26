The Best Retro Candy To Gift A Burst Of Nostalgic Sweetness

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Buying gifts for those with a sweet tooth and a sentimental heart just got so much easier! Old Time Candy is a blast from the past with sweet treats from different decades. From the Charleston Chew of the 1920s to the Warheads of the 1990s and everything in between, you’re sure to find your favorite sweet. Perfect for stocking stuffers or for that hard-to-buy-for person in your life, these candies are the sweetest throwback.

You can search for your favorite candy by flavor, decade, or type. Plus, you can look for candy to celebrate certain occasions or even buy it in bulk! You’ll be sure to find unique gifts for your loved ones from Old Time Candy!

Available in a two-pound box or a four-pound box, the Decade Candy Gift Box comes packed full of 35 or 65 pieces of candy respectively. You’ll get a mix of over 40 different types of candies, and boxes will vary. Choose a decade between 1950-1990 or opt for a mix of candy from the five decades.

In the 1950s box, you can expect several different candies including Atomic Fire Balls, Bit-O-Honey, and Dots. The 1960s box may include Good and Plenty, Tootsie Rolls, and Red Hots. The 1970s box has Bottle Caps, Sixlets, and Lemonheads, and the 1980s box will likely have Airheads, Push Pops, and Sour Patch Kids. The 1990s box could have Candy Necklaces, Ring Pops, and Sour Patch Kids. (Decade Candy Gift Box, 2 lb, $27.99)

These Candy You Ate As A Kid Decade Bags include 10 pieces of candy from your favorite decade ranging from the 1920s to the 1990s. These bags are the perfect stocking stuffers!

One reviewer stated, “Who doesn’t like candy? These variety bags are a great gift. Eat the candy you did growing up, or taste and enjoy what your parents or grandparents had as a kid. The bags are filled with a wide variety of candy tastes. And yeah, I can still remember what some of that tasted like. Extremely enjoyable!” (Candy You Ate As A Kid Decade Box, $5.99)

This is a perfect gift for the chocolate-lover in your life! These 14 oz mugs will include fun-size or miniature bars of Baby Ruth, Butterfinger, Charleston Chew, Goldenberg Peanut Chew, Hershey Miniatures, M&M Peanut, M&M Plain, Mallo Cup, Milky Way Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Snickers, and York Peppermint Pattie. A handwritten note is also included for free! (Chocolate Lovers Gift Mug, $14.99)

Remember the metal lunch boxes we had as kids? Now, you can fill them up with your favorite candy for the perfect nostalgic gift. Available lunch boxes include popular franchises like Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, Star Wars, and many more! Fill them with the Premium Candy Assortment, Penny Candy Assortment, or Single Bulk Candies for a customized bit of nostalgia. (Lunch Boxes With Candy, Various Prices)

You’ll find 25 pieces of joy inside the Prepacked Party Favor bag! It’ll include each of the following–Atomic Fireballs, Banana Splits, Bit-O-Honey, Boston Baked Beans, Bubble Gum Cigar, Candy Buttons, Candy Cigarettes, Candy Necklace, Charms Sweet & Sour Pops, Dubble Bubble-Wrapped Gum Balls, Jawbreakers, Laffy Taffy, Lik-M-Aid, Now & Later, Root Beer Barrels, Saf-T-Pops, Salt Water Taffy, Scripture Mints, Smarties, Sour Patch Kids, Sugar Daddy Junior, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Rolls, Wax Lips, and Zotz. (Party Favor Prepack, $9.19)

Filled with 30 pieces of penny candy, these bags weigh in at over half a pound. A typical Penny Candy Grab Bag may include the following: Airhead Mini, Beechies Gum, Bit-O-Honey, Black Taffy, Blow Pop, Candy Buttons, Candy Necklace, Caramel Creams, Dubble Bubble Gum, Dum Dum Sucker, Honeycombed Peanuts, Jelly Nougat, Laffy Taffy Mini, Lemonhead, Root Beer Barrel, Saf-T-Pop, Smarties, Sugar Daddy Junior, Swedish Fish, Tootsie Roll Midgee. (Penny Candy Grab Bag, $7.99)

Rock candy is as nostalgic as it comes. My sisters and I would beg for these from an Old Country Store in a neighboring town when we were kids. Made from sugar, these brightly colored candies are tasty, fun, and make great magic wands. These assorted swizzle sticks are perfect to sweeten your coffee or tea, or to just enjoy by themselves. (Rock Candy Sizzle Sticks, $0.99)

For those who love old-timey toys, this is the place to shop! From the classics like Bike Streamers, Toy Gyroscopes, or Glitter Water Batons there’s something for everyone. Grab a slap bracelet for the 90s kid in your life! A rubber ducky would be perfect for your niece or nephew, and your dad will appreciate the thoughtfulness of a Die-Cast 1957 Corvette! These retro toys are a perfect present for the kids or the kid at heart. (Retro Toys & Games, Various Prices)

Holiday Shopping

Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List

The Best Hostess Gifts Of 2021

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Best Subscription Gifts Of 2021