Adult Film Star Emily Willis’ Father Gives Shocking Update on Her Condition After Cardiac Arrest

Emily Willis’s condition has seemingly improved. The adult film star recently went into cardiac arrest while at a celebrity rehab center. She has since fallen into a coma, but her stepfather revealed her condition has slightly improved.

Though she is still in a vegetative state, Emily has shown some signs of consciousness, including moving her eyes and expressing emotions.

Earlier this month, Emily’s younger brother also posted an update on her health via a GoFundMe page:

“Hello everyone, thank you so much for all the support and donations. I am posting this update to inform all her friends and fans who are concerned about my sister’s wellbeing. There has been a lot of misinformation regarding our beloved Emily’s condition, and we wanted to clarify her progress and current state.”

“Emily remains in a vegetative coma and is fighting for her life. We have been by her side as she slowly tries to recover, but it will be a challenging journey ahead.”

He then went on to say that reports of an overdose “are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know.”

“Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles,” he wrote. “She retired from the adult industry nearly two years ago and had aspirations of success in other fields of entertainment. Those who worked with her in her new career path knew she had the potential to achieve her dreams.”

According to the New York Post, Emily (real name Litzy Lara Banulos) went to a Malibu rehab center for addiction back in January. She was only there for around eight days before staff apparently found her unresponsive.

On February 5, they rushed her to the hospital, suspecting a drug overdose. However, it turned out Emily suffered a cardiac arrest, and there was no trace of drugs in her system.

Since then, she’s been in a coma and has been placed on a ventilator. Though her stepfather shared that her condition has slightly improved, Emily’s doctors allegedly are not expecting much more progress.

Currently, she has regained consciousness and is able to “track things with her eyes, smile, and become emotional during conversations,” according to the New York Post. It’s at least hopeful that she has since woken up from her nearly two-month-long coma.