Actress Hit by SUV and Killed in NYC: Wenne Alton Davis Was 60

Wenne Alton Davis, a character actress who appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has died after being struck by a car in New York City.

The actress, whose real name was Wendy Davis, died on Monday night after being struck by a Cadillac near Manhattan’s Broadway. According to TMZ, Davis suffered a head injury and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later passed away.

She was 60 years old.

The 61-year-old SUV driver remained at the scene after hitting the actress and has not been charged, according to the outlet. Police report that he struck Davis while turning left onto West 53rd Street, where she had the right of way.

Davis played a police officer in Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and had nine other IMDb credits. Her roles included the 2011 Michael Fassbender drama Shame, the 2004 short film Ladies Room, and appearances on NBC’s Blindspot and New Amsterdam.

Friend Recalls Their Last Conversation with Wenne Alton Davis

Neighbor Edward Reynoso, 61, told the Daily News he shared a meaningful moment with Davis just hours before her death.

“’I love you, I appreciate you,’” Davis had told Reynoso, he recalled to the outlet.

“It was so weird to me, because I felt like she was saying goodbye,” the shocked neighbor added. “Now that this happened, it all seems so odd to me.”

Davis and Reynoso had grown close since she moved into the building five years ago with her cat, Roxie.

“We got close because we always used to run into each other in the hallway,” he explained.

“She was very driven, compassionate, giving,” Reynoso said before adding,” I will miss her smile, laugh, and joie de vivre.”

The actress was tragically killed after heading out to meet a friend for dinner and a movie.

“She always texts me when she is about to leave or come home, and I didn’t receive any text or anything, and I found it weird,” Reynoso added. “I was worried. I was texting her, and she didn’t respond.

“I’m numb to tell you the truth. I can’t believe it.”