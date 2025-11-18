Actress From ‘Rawhide’ and Other Westerns Dead at 95: RIP to Dawn Little Sky

Dawn Little Sky, a trailblazing Disney artist who also appeared as an actress in classic series like Gunsmoke and Rawhide, has died.

Little Sky’s family announced her death in an official obituary on the Sioux Funeral Home website in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.

“Eunice ‘Dawn’ Elsie Little Sky was born on April 17, 1930, in Fort Yates, N.D., to John and Ethe (Bruguier) Gates,” her obituary reads. “Eunice made her journey to the Spirit World on October 24, 2025, at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.”

Dawn Little Sky in 1960. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“Dawn lived an extraordinary life and left a positive impact on all who had the honor to interact with her,” her obituary added. “Her life was full of so many adventures and unforgettable experiences, and she was the best storyteller with the most amazing sense of humor! Dawn’s warm presence and one-of-a-kind smile will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.”

Little Sky was 95.

At Haskell Indian Nations University, Little Sky met Eddie Little Sky, whom she would marry and stay with until his death in 1997. They married in Roswell, New Mexico., then moved to California to begin their entertainment careers.

Dawn Little Sky made history by becoming the first Native American artist to color Disney cells, according to her obituary. She began her career at Disney’s Frontierland before becoming an artist at Walt Disney Studios.

Dawn Little Sky Appeared Alongside Legendary Actors like Glenn Ford and Gregory Peck

Both Little Skys transitioned into on-camera roles from there. According to IMDb, Dawn appeared in several popular Western TV series, including Gunsmoke, Rawhide, and Daniel Boone. She also played Arita Red Feather in the 1960 Western Cimarron, alongside Glenn Ford.

Dawn and Eddie both appeared in episodes of The Magical World of Disney and Have Gun — Will Travel. Their film credits include Journey Through Rosebud, Crazy Horse, and the Gregory Peck Western, Billy Two Hats.

The couple returned to South Dakota in the late 1970s. There, Dawn directed the Eagle Butte Cultural Center and taught art and culture at the Little Wound School in Kyle.

Photo via Sioux Funeral Home

In 2005, Dawn received South Dakota’s prestigious Indian Living Treasure Award for her traditional dancing.

She is survived by her children, Tojan, Prairie Rose, and John; and her grandchildren, Ryanne, Darryan, Britni, Makana, Abigail, Chaske, Edsel, Aleta, Kathryn, Fawn, Trae, Lakota, Duel, Winona, Sparrow, Chanda, Robert, Aspen, January, Nadine, Ardie, and Ian.