Actress From New ‘Scream’ Movie Comes out as Bisexual

The only thing this Scream 7 star is scared of is being in the closet. Anna Camp just came out as bisexual and says she’s “very proud.”

During the March 10 episode of the podcast I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario, the Pitch Perfect actress publicly came out as bisexual.

“As a 43-year-old woman, I am very proud of myself for owning my sexuality at this age,” Camp told DiDario on the podcast. “I am a very strong person for doing it in somewhat of a spotlight with people criticizing and judging and making assumptions. I’m really proud to be bisexual.”

Camp also detailed what she calls navigating “a major evolution in my 40s and not being afraid of it.”

“Sure, there are times I feel like I am taking a risk, and this is scary, and I’m doing it in a public forum. But to say, ‘No, I only get one life, and I want to be happy,’ that’s what life is all about,” she explained.

Anna Camp Went Public with Her Much Younger Girlfriend Last Year

Of course, for fans of Anna Camp, this isn’t exactly a revelation so much as a formality.

Camp first confirmed she was dating her 24-year-old girlfriend Jade Whipkey back in May 2025, sharing on social media at the time that she “like[s] women, and it’s great.” Before her relationship with the on-set stylist, Camp was married to Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013 and to her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin from 2016 to 2019.

Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey attend the ‘Scream 7’ x TikTok Stab House Experience in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“You think you’ve got this idea of who you are and that’s how your life is going to go,” Camp added on the podcast. “And that’s happened to me several times in my life, where I thought that I knew what was happening. And it could have stopped in that way. I could have settled. I could have said, no, I’m done evolving.”

While the internet was certainly abuzz about the May-December romance, Camp told Cosmopolitan in June that the couple was “a bit surprised by all of the hubbub.” She added, “There’s been a lot of support, so we’re very grateful and thankful for everybody who is supportive of us.”