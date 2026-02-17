actress-from-nbc-drama-accused-of-showing-up-to-police-station-while-drunk

An actress known for her role on a fan-favorite NBC show was recently arrested, and it wasn’t for stealing a scene. She was allegedly drunk in public.

Videos by Suggest

According to a Feb. 17 report by TMZ, Brittany Curran, who has appeared on Chicago Fire several times, was arrested. The outlet reports that the actress went to the Burbank Police Department, displaying clear signs of “alcohol intoxication.”

TMZ reported that, per the police, the Dear White People actress was so drunk she couldn’t “answer basic questions, could not account for how she arrived at the location, and appeared unable to care for her own safety.”

The 35-year-old was booked in Burbank, California, on a charge of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Brittany Curran Gave No Mention of Alleged Drunken Incident in Recent Social Media Posts…

Curran appeared in nine episodes of Chicago Fire between 2013 and 2018, according to IMDb. She portrayed Katie Nolan, the half-sister of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and daughter of Benny Severide (Treat Williams).

She is also known for her roles in 13 Going on 30 and The Magicians, as Fen, wife to Eliot (Hale Appleman).

Actress Brittany Curran in 2018. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, on Feb. 16, the actress posted on her Instagram Stories as usual, without mentioning the arrest. In two posts, she shared videos of the pet rat she has with composer James Ingram.

Curran is set to star in the upcoming romance movie The Heart Brake alongside Joey Lawrence and Beverly D’Angelo. In an Instagram post last year, the actress wrote that she was “over the moon” to be cast in the film.

“Can not wait to Buffalo Bill myself into Julia Winters and bring this wonderful character to life this summer in Tennessee with this fantastic group of people,” she gushed. “Gratitude is just pouring out of me right now.”