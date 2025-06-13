actress-amelie-zilber-ditches-her-top-for-seaside-shot

Actress, model, and influencer Amelie Zilber proved she’s got brains to match the beauty, catching some rays—and a summer read—topless at the beach.

The 23-year-old Grown-ish star recently delighted her nearly two million Instagram followers with a series of beachside photos. The carousel began with a candid shot of her by the ocean, sitting on a rock as clear waves gently rolled in. She grinned slightly over her shoulder with her back to the camera, perfectly capturing the carefree feeling of a day by the sea.

Her book partially obscured her face as her damp, sandy blond hair cascaded down her bare, slender back. Placed deliberately to the side was Zilber’s top… Talk about making a statement—reading a book at the beach, topless! Celebrities, they really are just like us!

In the second slide of the post, Zilber is seen emerging gracefully from a dip in the sea. She wears a striking yellow one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline that perfectly highlights her figure. With her hair slicked back, she wipes the saltwater from her face as she strolls confidently toward the shore.

The post also featured a morning tea, a walk around what appears to be a resort, and footage of a sparkling ocean view.



“Somewhere warm,” Zilber captioned the sizzling post.

Of course, the nubile actress and model’s legion of fans were quick to show their appreciation in the comments.

“The most perfect human ever,” one fan declared. “Literally beautiful,” another clever fan wrote as a wink to the book reading beauty.

Meanwhile, one admirer was convinced that the young actress is destined to age like fine wine.

“Okay, I’m seeing so much beauty, and I know very well that you’ll still be beautiful when you’re older,” they predicted.

One thing is for sure, fans seem to be in for the long haul to find out just how Zilber shakes out over the years…