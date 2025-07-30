Actor Known for Netflix Movie Appearance and Shakespearean Roles Dead at 53: RIP to Michael Blake

Canadian actor Michael Blake, known for his roles in fan-favorite shows such as Degrassi High and The Expanse, has passed away. The actor, also well known for his theater work, was 53, according to The Toronto Star.

The Toronto-born actor first gained recognition for his role as Paul in Degrassi High and went on to appear in popular series such as Due South, The Lost Symbol, The Expanse, and Murdoch Mysteries, according to his IMDb. He also starred alongside Jason Momoa in Netflix’s original film Slumberland.

Blake’s greatest passion was the theatre. A graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada in Montreal, he became a prominent member of the Stratford Festival, North America’s leading repertory theatre company. Over 10 seasons, he performed in 25 productions, earning recognition for his exceptional Shakespearean roles.

During his time with the traveling company, he took on a range of notable roles, including the title character in Othello, Macduff in Macbeth, Don John in Much Ado About Nothing, Cominius in Coriolanus, and Albany in King Lear, among many others.

The Stratford Festival Pays Tribute to Beloved Actor Michael Blake

The Stratford Festival shared a heartfelt statement on Facebook.

“It is with deep sadness that we mark the passing of actor Michael Blake, our dear friend and much valued colleague,” the company wrote on July 21. “Michael was one of the most gifted actors of his generation. He played an extraordinary variety of parts and did so with an ability and ease that was rare.”

The company’s Artistic Director, Antoni Cimolino, also paid tribute to Blake.

“Each part he played was powerfully realized,” Cimolino said in a statement. “His work was true and realistic. His portrayals had an integrity that was compelling. It drew you into his reality. We will all remember Michael both for his art and his person. He was a member of our artistic family, and he will be deeply missed.”

The festival announced plans to honor Blake’s memory with a dedicated production in 2026.