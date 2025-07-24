Actor From 6 ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Games Dead at 66: RIP to Harry Standjofski

Montreal actor and playwright Harry Standjofski, known for his theatre work and voice roles in Assassin’s Creed games, has passed away.

The veteran actor died on July 18 at the age of 66, his agency confirmed to the CBC. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Active on Montreal’s stage since the 1980s, he made an impact on both French and English theatre.

“A great artist who leaves us much too soon at just 66 years of age. Our most sincere condolences to his loved ones,” Montreal’s Théâtre Duceppe wrote on its Facebook page.

“Standjofski graced the theatre’s stage in three notable productions: Une maison face au nord (2009-2010), Les chroniques de Saint-Léonard (2014-2015), and, most recently, Docteure (2023-2024).

“A great man of the theater, as exceptional in Molière’s language as in Shakespeare’s … He was also a formidable guitarist,” Théâtre Duceppe added.

Harry Standjofski Enjoyed a Career in TV, Film and Voice Acting

Standjofski has worked in television, film, and as a voice actor for cartoons. Recently, he appeared on stage at Montreal’s Centaur Theatre in Hellfire Pass and Don Quixote. He also played Tom Cohen in Radio-Canada’s French TV series À Nous Deux.

According to IMDb, Standjofski also appeared in films such as Protection (2001), The Aviator (2004), Guy X (2005), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and Beau Is Afraid (2023) alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

However, video game fans might know the actor best from his appearances in the Assassin’s Creed series, starting with the 2008 original. He also voiced characters in Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed: Unity, Assassin’s Creed: Rogue, and more. Most recently, he appeared in the 2023 release, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR.

He had been teaching at Concordia University since 1986, where he has also directed numerous plays.

According to a Facebook post cited by the CBC, Montreal actor Terence Bowman shared that he joined the Narroway Theatre Troupe on Montreal’s West Island at just 16 years old. Between the ages of 16 and 20, he performed in several plays, all directed by the late playwright.

Bowman expressed shock at the news of Standjofski’s passing and recalled how he created roles for troupe members based on their personalities.

“Those scripts were surreal, poignant, offbeat, and funny all at the same time,” Bowman wrote.

“Harry was something of a genius,” Borman added. “He had a significant presence during some of the most pivotal years of my life. It seems like a million years ago and yesterday at the same time … Over the years, I would often run into Harry at auditions, parties, and even on set once in a while. He was always as charming and as energetic as ever.”