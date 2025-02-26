actor-darren-wang-accused-of-faking-heart-condition-for-military-exemption

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang (王大陸) has been accused of faking a heart condition in order to evade military service.

According to Focus Taiwan, Wang was one of 12 individuals who were questioned in connection with an illegal ring that helped people evade military service, The authorities in New Taipei arrested the ring leader Chen (陳) in January.

Those involved in the ring also told law enforcement that men paid NT$100,000-NT$1 million to evade military service.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, police carried out searches in 14 locations between Taipei and central Taiwan. A dozen people were arrested. They were identified as three “brokers” and nine “conscripts,” including Wang.

Sources claimed that Darren Wang paid around NT$1 million to evade military service using a health condition. Wang, who is 33, no longer qualified for deferment as a student. Therefore, he is required to serve by the Taipei City Government Department of Compulsory Military Service.

Wang was arrested but was released after he paid NT$150,000.

The Ministry of the Interior currently schedules him for camp entry on March 13. If he fails to report on time for no reason, he will be “dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The Ministry of Interior further stated that after an investigation, it discovered “abnormalities” in the conscription physical examination reports of some prospective conscripts. They mainly claimed to have health conditions without any medical history documentation.

Approximately 80 Individuals Evaded Military Service in Taiwan from 2020 to 2024

It was reported that approximately 80 individuals were suspected of evading military service from 2020 to 2024 by committing health history fraud. Prosecutors are now investigating each individual.

Darren Wang was notably not among the 80 individuals being investigated.

Punishment Act for Violation of Military Service System states that men 19 years or older who try to avoid being recruited by inflicting physical injury, using other methods to change their physical condition or other illegal means stipulated in the law, and those who use illegal methods in an attempt to obstruct military service may be sentenced up to five years in prison.