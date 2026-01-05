actor-bret-shuford-dead-at-46

Bret Shuford, a Broadway star best known for his roles in Wicked and The Little Mermaid and a Broadway Husbands influencer, passed away just months after he was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis and T-Cell Lymphoma.

He was 46 years old.

The late actor’s husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford, confirmed in an Instagram post that he died in the early hours of Jan. 3.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband, and Papa in the universe,” the post reads. “Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with love surrounded by his family. Our hearts are broken, but we will continue to make him proud of us…”

Bret Shuford was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis and T-Cell Lymphoma in the summer of 2025. According to the National Library of Medicine, Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) is a life-threatening hyperinflammatory syndrome characterized by excessive immune activation. The illness, which often manifests in early childhood, is caused by an inherited genetic mutation impacting immune regulation.

It can cause tissue damage, multiorgan failure, and often death if untreated.

T-cell lymphoma is often associated with HLH. Shuford had revealed that he was CD30 negative, which meant that his T-cell cancer lacked the CD30 protein marker. This made standard treatments less effective.

He is survived by his husband and son, Maverick.

Bret Shuford Opened Up About His Health Battle

The actor kept his followers in the loop by giving updates throughout his health battle.

In October, Shuford revealed that he had been unconscious for three days while in the ICU. “I really want to go home,” he shared with his followers. “I really miss my son, a lot,. and my husband… But I’m sending so much love to you because your love to me has been incredible.”

In his final update, Shuford stated, “I hope you know how much I appreciate you and your support of me through this time.”

Following his diagnosis, Shuford’s Broadway friends launched a GoFundMe to help raise funds for him as he had to step away from his work for treatments.

“This diagnosis has required Bret to put many dreams on hold, including stepping away from his graduate program at UCF,” the GoFundMe reads. “Just as he and Stephen had begun settling into their new home in Orlando with their sweet son, Maverick. What should have been a season of new beginnings has instead turned into an unexpected battle for health and stability.”

The fundraiser has raised more than $333,000 so far.

