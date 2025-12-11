Acclaimed Vocalist Margaret Jane Wray Dead at 62

Acclaimed vocalist Margaret Jane Wray has tragically passed away. The dramatic soprano was 62.

Videos by Suggest

Wray first began her singing career as a member of the Metropolitan Opera’s Young Artist program in the 1980s. That decade saw her win the Richard Tucker Award in 1989.

She also made her Met debute as Annina in Verdi’s “La Traviata” in 1987. She also appeared in productions of “Die Walküre,” “Aida,” “Götterdämmerung,” “Lohengrin,” “Il Trovatore,” “Rigoletto,” “Idomeneo,” “Hansel and Gretel,” and “Il Barbiere di Siviglia.”

In her obituary, her family confirmed that Wray passed away on December 2. The singer passed away while surrounded by family.

Margaret Jane Wray Dies

They wrote, “Throughout her illustrious career, her voice serenaded audiences at the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, La Scala in Milan, the Bavarian State Opera in Munich, Berlin State Opera, Théâtre Royal de La Monnaie in Brussels, L’Opéra Bastille in Paris, Opéra National du Capitole in Toulouse, Oper Frankfurt, L’Opéra de Nice, and the Seattle Opera, to name a few.”

Later in life, Wray retired to Hudson, Wisconsin where she worked as a voice teacher at the Phipps Center for the Arts.

Her family wrote, “In her spare time, she could be found tending her flower beds and gardens at her home. She also moonlighted as a “stealth gardener,” fixing and planting flowers in neglected public spaces across town.”

Following her passing, several people mourned the death of the singer.

One person wrote, “Deeply sorry to hear of her death. She was a beloved colleague at the Met and elsewhere. A gorgeous rich powerful voice and a beautiful spirit. Condolences to the family. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Another wrote, “Margaret brought so much light, music and joy to this world. I treasure the time that have known her and savor the rare gift of hearing her sing. I am grateful that she rests safely in Jesus arms. May God comfort you William, Zach and Luke as you grieve.”

And another wrote, “My condolences to the family. I will miss her warm personality and her lovely voice. I was lucky to have played in the orchestra for several of her performances.”