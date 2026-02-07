Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Dies ‘After a 16 Month Illness’: Danny Coughlan Was 55

Danny Coughlan, the songwriter and multi-instrumentalist known as “Crybaby,” has died.

The 55-year-old passed away on Jan. 26 after entering hospice care following a 16-month illness, according to collaborator Tracyanne Campbell of the Scottish band Camera Obscura.

“If you haven’t already heard the news, I’m so sad and sorry to let you know that my bandmate Danny (of Tracyanne & Danny), after a 16-month illness, passed away on Monday at St Peter’s hospice in Bristol, surrounded by his close family,” Campbell wrote on Instagram.

“We had such a positive time together writing songs and making music, and I will forever treasure the opportunity I had to become his writing partner for a while, but mostly I am grateful to have become his good friend, a friendship that will forever remain precious to me,” she continued. “He was so vibrant, and he brought a lot of light into the world. He was my favourite Silly Billy, and I will try to remember him always with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye.”

“On Danny’s behalf, I would like to thank everyone who has ever listened to our music or come to one of our shows. He genuinely loved and cherished the opportunity to travel and come out to play for you all,” Campbell added.

Danny Coughlan’s First Album Dropped in 2012

Coughlan’s debut album, Crybaby, was released by Helium Records in 2012 and produced by Chris Hughes. The track “When the Lights Go Out” was featured on the Colossal soundtrack, released in 2017.

In 2018, Merge Records released Tracyanne & Danny, a collaborative album by singer-songwriter Tracyanne Campbell (Camera Obscura) and Danny. The album was co-produced by Edwyn Collins and engineer/multi-instrumentalist Sean Read (Dexys Midnight Runners).

Meanwhile, Merge Records, which released the duo’s album, paid tribute in a full statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that Danny Coughlan of Tracyanne & Danny passed away peacefully yesterday,” the company wrote. “We were lucky to work with Danny on 2018’s ‘Tracyanne & Danny’ and send our condolences to Tracyanne and his band, his family, and his friends.”

“My heart goes out to all who loved him, especially his wife Louise, their two beautiful boys, his parents, his sisters and their own families,” Tracyanne Campbell added in her tribute to Coughlan.

“If you have anything to spare, perhaps you’d consider donating to St Peter’s Hospice in Bristol who took wonderful care of him and his loved ones in his final hours: https://www.justgiving.com/page/danny-coughlan-1“

“Lots of lovely love to you Danny – champion of the world. You made my world a better place and you brought out the best in me. You were all the good things a person could be,” Campbell concluded.