ABC Reality TV Alum and Hockey Player Welcome Baby Together

Haley Ferguson Palve is celebrating a new addition to her family.

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The former Bachelor contestant and her husband, Finnish hockey player Oula Palve, have welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Vail Emilie Palve. Their baby was born on July 24 at 5:38 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 20 inches long. She joins the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Lovi Lavigne.

Ferguson announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing a black-and-white close-up photo of her newborn.

“She’s here 🦢✨,” she wrote in the caption.

In the days that followed, the reality TV alum gave followers another glimpse of her growing family, posting additional photos of her baby girl while reflecting on the similarities between her two daughters.

“They say you look for yourself in your first, and your first in your second. 🤍 I can’t help but look for little pieces of your big sister in you. The tiny expressions, the sweet little features… and every once in a while, I see them. 🩷,” she wrote.

Ferguson later introduced her daughter by name in another Instagram post featuring the family’s first official photos together.

“Vail Emilie Palve 🎀 welcome to the world our sweet little miracle!✨,” she captioned the post, also sharing her daughter’s birth date, time, weight and length.

Ferguson also shared a carousel of images of her older daughter with her new baby sister. “She’s everything I hoped she’d be as a big sister 😭🩷✨,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Fans first met Haley and her twin sister, Emily Ferguson, during Season 20 of The Bachelor. The sisters later returned to the franchise, appearing on Seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The couple revealed they were expecting their second child in January. Ferguson announced the pregnancy on Instagram with a series of black-and-white maternity photos featuring Oula, Lovi and her growing baby bump.

“Somehow, love always makes room.❤️ We can’t wait to welcome our second little miracle this summer!!!👶🏻✨,” she wrote at the time.

Haley and Oula were married in Las Vegas in June 2022. Since then, the couple has frequently shared family milestones with followers, documenting everything from pregnancy updates to life with their growing family.