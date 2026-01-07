abc-reality-show-judge-and-wife-welcome-baby-girl

Well, it seems the gene pool just got a little deeper. A certain reality TV competition judge, known for his discerning taste and chiseled physique, and his equally stunning TV personality wife have just announced the arrival of their first baby. We’re sure the newborn has already been judged a perfect 10.

Videos by Suggest

It’s all true. Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and Extra host Hayley Erbert are parents.

The couple celebrated the arrival of their first child, daughter Everley Capri Hough, on Dec. 29, announcing the happy news with a joint Instagram post. The post featured a black-and-white photo of their hands gently holding their newborn’s tiny feet.

“December 29, 2025, Everley Capri Hough 🤍,” the TV personalities wrote alongside the cute snap. “Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open, and our world is forever changed.”

Hayley Erbert (showing off a baby bump) and Derek Hough attend the Premiere of ‘Tron: Ares’ at TCL Chinese Theatre back in October. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Of course, a cavalcade of stars and fans quickly jumped into the comments to heap praise on the new baby.

“Congratulations!” actor and recent Dancing with the Stars fan favorite Andy Richter gushed. “Congratulations on this beautiful new chapter,” Australian actress, zookeeper, television personality, and conservationist Bindi Irwin added. “So happy for you two! You’re going to be the best parents,” Boston Blue star Xochitl Gomez chimed in.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Announced Their Upcoming Baby in July in a Sweet Video

Married in August 2023, the couple announced the pregnancy in late July via an Instagram video.

In the video, Hough approaches his wife, and they share an embrace while taking in a scenic view. As they hug, Erbert holds up a strip of sonogram photos, smiling as the couple sways together in the sunlight.

“We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small ♥️,” the couple wrote alongside their joint video post.

Looking toward the future of the Dancing with the Stars legacy, the show’s official account chimed in: “Looks like we’ve got a tiny dancer ready to steal the spotlight!”

DWTS year 2046, here we come!