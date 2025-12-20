ABC Loses Major Awards Show to YouTube

A huge awards show that has aired on ABC since the 1970s is headed to YouTube.

Videos by Suggest

The Oscars ceremony, which has aired on Disney-owned ABC since 1976, will move to a streaming platform starting in 2029 and remain there through at least 2033, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

ABC will continue to broadcast the Oscars, traditionally the world’s most-watched awards show, through its 100th ceremony in 2028. Following that, the event will stream live and for free to YouTube’s global audience of over 2 billion people, and to YouTube TV subscribers in the U.S.

As part of the deal, YouTube will broadcast the Oscars ceremony and a significant amount of related content.

YouTube Also Picked Up Major Behind the Scenes Content Surrounding the Oscars

YouTube will also stream the red carpet preshow, behind-the-scenes content, the Oscar nominations announcement, and other Academy events like the Governors Awards, the Nominees Luncheon, and the Scientific and Technical Awards. Viewers can also expect to see filmmaker interviews, film education programs, and podcasts.

Google’s Arts & Culture initiative will also support the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. This partnership will help digitize parts of the Academy’s 52-million-item collection and provide digital access to select exhibitions and programs.

“The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry,” Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, said via the press release. “Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

Meanwhile, ABC also weighed in on losing the Academy Awards to YouTube.

“ABC has been the proud home to The Oscars for more than half a century,” the network said in a statement, per Deadline. “We look forward to the next three telecasts, including the show’s centennial celebration in 2028, and wish the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continued success.”