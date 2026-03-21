A Secret McDonald’s Drink Flavor Was Revealed, and the Internet Is Thirsty

McDonald’s is rumored to be testing a new drink flavor, and a snack food guru is spilling the sweetness.

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According to food influencer Snackolator, the fast-food giant is reportedly testing a new “Sprite Berry Blast” drink.

“McDonald’s is about to drop a new BERRY BLAST SPRITE nationwide, and it’s one of the best fast food sodas I’ve ever had!” Snackolator gushed alongside a snapshot of the new beverage.

“It’s Sprite plus blue raspberry and cold foam, and it’s 🔥🔥🔥,” he continued. “I’ll update as soon as I know when this is going nationwide. So please stick around- you won’t want to miss this one!”

The new concoction looks like a mix of the classic lemon-lime soda, a burst of blue raspberry flavor, and a cold foam topping. A true chimera of flavor.

Of course, soda lovers showed their enthusiasm in Snackolator’s comments section, with many ready to risk it all for a sip.

“I am so ready!! I have blue raspberry syrup at home and always use it for McDonald’s Sprite,” one fan gushed. “can’t wait for this,” another soda lover wrote. “If it’s a blue drink, I need to try it 😋,” a third drink afficionado added.

However, not everyone is convinced this is a groundbreaking invention. Some eagle-eyed fans are calling shenanigans, claiming it’s a rebrand of a past favorite. “It’s literally just Nite Sprite from the Drake meal,” one commenter wrote. Another chimed in with, “Looks like the Nite Sprite we had in Canada, was delicious.”

Indeed, not everyone is racing to get a taste. One commenter dubbed it “Liquid Smurf,” hinting that the vibrant blue concoction might just be more gimmick than gourmet.

Whether Sprite Berry Blast will grace the nation with its presence or fade into a mythical memory remains to be seen.