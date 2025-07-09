‘A Night to Remember’ Actor Gerald Harper Has Died

Veteran British actor Gerald Harper, beloved by generations for his iconic roles on television, has passed away.

The location and cause of the actor’s death remain unknown, though The Telegraph reports he passed away on July 2 at the age of 96.

“It is with great sadness that Gerald Harper has recently passed away,” CDM Talent Agency posted on social media, per The Sun. “He was a valued client before he went to Spain to enjoy his retirement.”

Gerald is widely recognized for his memorable performances as the lead in the adventure drama Adam Adamant Lives! At the height of his career, Harper starred in ITV’s Hadleigh, which ran from 1969 to 1976 and made him known as British television’s most eligible bachelor.

Gerald Harper and Susan Hampshire, co-stars of ‘House Guest,’ visit the Savoy Hotel in London, 30th March 1981. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

According to IMDb, his film credits also include The Admirable Crichton, A Night to Remember, The Dam Busters, Tunes of Glory, The Young Ones, and the 1979 remake of The Lady Vanishes.

After his television career, he returned to his true passion: the theatre. His impressive repertoire of classical work includes performing on Broadway with the Old Vic company, portraying Iago at the Bristol Old Vic, and playing Benedick at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

Gerald built a distinguished career on the stage, starring in numerous West End productions, including Crucifer of Blood and A Personal Affair at the renowned Haymarket Theatre.

The performer hosted The Sunday Affair on Capital Radio in the 1970s. In the early 1990s, Gerald presented Saturday afternoon shows on BBC Radio 2, featuring classic songs and giveaways of champagne and chocolates.

The veteran actor was also known for his relationship with Coupling actress Sarah Alexander. According to The Sun, Alexander was 25 when she began dating Harper, who was 68, in 1996.

The relationship lasted several years, but friends reportedly said Harper was “absolutely bereft” when Alexander left him for actor (and future husband) Peter Serafinowicz in 2002.

Sarah Alexander with her current husband, Peter Serafinowicz. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic)

Gerald Harper was married twice before his relationship with Sarah Alexander. He was married to actress Jane Downs from 1957 to 1975, and they have a daughter. He later married Carla Rabaiotti, a former Pan American air stewardess, but they divorced in 1983 and share a son.