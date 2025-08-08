a-music-power-couple-has-seemingly-broken-up

A music power couple may have hit their final note and called it quits.

Rumors are swirling about Kid LAROI and Tate McRae, who made their relationship Instagram official last year, calling it quits. In response to a fan recently accusing him of throwing shade online, the artist had something to say.

“So y’all know I have NOTHING to do with this,” the “What’s the Move?” artist wrote on X July 25, “and I DO NOT co-sign this behavior whatsoever. Working to get these removed.”

Alongside his statement, the 21-year-old shared a screenshot of what appeared to be text exchanges with his team, urging them to investigate and resolve the situation.

In the text, Kid LAROI seemed to all but confirm the music power couple was done.

Tate and I are on good terms, and this just looks messy / whack,” he wrote.

Of course, fans lost it when they realized Kid LAROI and Tate McRae had officially split.

“WAIT SO YALL ACTUALLY BROKE UP,” one fan exclaimed. “Good terms? Oh yeah they broke up,” a second onlooker added. “Nah, did he just confirm it? IM DONE,” a third fan chimed in, adding. crying face emoji.

The Music Power Couple Seemed on Solid Ground Earlier This Summer

Not long ago, it seemed like the couple was still on pretty solid ground.

“She’s the hardest working artist I’ve ever met in my entire life,” LAROI gushed to Elle in June. “And I don’t say that because she’s my girlfriend.”

“Seeing how hard she works inspires and encourages me to follow along and do the same. There’s something really, really motivating about that—and really attractive as well,” he added.

The happy couple back in March. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Tate previously shared her experience working with him on the single “I Know Love.”

“It was a really funny process, because me and Laroi have never really, like, taken each other seriously,” she quipped to Billboard recently. “You know when you’re in a relationship and you sing around each other, but you don’t really, like, sing? So, it was a little stressful being in the studio singing and writing in front of him, but it was a cool experience to watch him in his process.”