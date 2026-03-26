a-long-running-game-show-is-getting-a-spinoff

A long-running game show beloved by generations of TV fans is launching a special edition spinoff on a streaming platform to keep up with the times.

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According to Deadline, Jeopardy! is launching a special edition on YouTube, the first step in a major growth of the show’s channel on the streaming platform.

Ken Jennings will host the Jeopardy! YouTube Edition, debuting on the service on March 31. The first episode will pit three YouTube creators against each other for the coveted top spot: Monét X Change, Rebecca Black, and Brennan Lee Mulligan.

The Fan Favorite Game Show’s Latest Offering Joins Another Recent Spinoff

As Deadline points out, this is the latest spinoff of the Sony Pictures Television-produced game show. Amazon previously aired a season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! hosted by SNL‘s Colin Jost, which has since moved to Netflix for its second season.

Sony Pictures Television partnered with social-first creative agency We Are Social and YouTube to relaunch the game show’s YouTube channel.

“Jeopardy! is one of the most successful and enduring brands in television history, with decades of cultural relevance and a loyal audience,” Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television gushed, per Deadline. “As we bring our YouTube strategy to life, we’re incredibly excited to build on that legacy while connecting with new audiences in a way that feels fresh, interactive, and native to the platform.”

‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings. (Disney/Christopher Willard) KEN JENNINGS (Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)

“Blurring the lines between a traditional broadcast format and a new era of digital consumption results in something that’s fun for both new fans and old ones,” Global Head of Culture and Trends for YouTube, Kevin Allocca, added. “Seeing Jeopardy! intersect with YouTube creators underscores how the two can amplify each other in ways that feel surprisingly authentic and are a testament to the enduring relevance of these formats.”