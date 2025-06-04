a-hit-2019-horror-movie-is-getting-a-sequel

A boozey 2019 horror flick is finally getting a sequel, so drink up… just not alone.

Octavia Spencer will reprise her role as the titular character in a sequel to the 2019 horror-thriller Ma, currently being developed by Blumhouse. The studio dropped the news at its business of fear event, per Indie Wire.

A Ma sequel has been on the rumor mill since 2023, when Melissa McCarthy hinted at joining Octavia Spencer for another wild round of Sue Ann’s twisted party antics. With the original raking in $61.2 million globally on just a $5 million budget, a sequel with Sue Ann’s unhinged hospitality was inevitable.

No other cast or crew members have been announced yet, and the plot details are still under wraps. The film will serve as a follow-up to director Tate Taylor’s revenge horror movie, which, during Blumhouse’s recent “Halfway to Halloween” festival, was reportedly a clear fan favorite.

Producer Calls Cult Horror Film ‘Ma’ a ‘Social Phenomenon

“Ma has proven to be a social phenomenon since its release in 2019, with fans eagerly embracing the film and Octavia’s iconic performance as Ma. Ma likes to say ‘don’t make me drink alone,’ so we’re thrilled Octavia will join us again for a second round,” Jason Blum, Founder and CEO with Blumhouse, explained per Indie Wire.

The already cult classic film stars Spencer as a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers and lets them party at her house. The teens dub her “Ma,” and she’s soon the life of their party scene, hosting wild get-togethers like a wine mommy gone rogue. But when her vibe shifts from fun to freaky, the teens start wondering what Ma is really up to…

Meanwhile, it’s been some time since Spencer appeared on the big screen. She last starred in the 2022 holiday comedy Spirited on Apple TV+.

However, the actress has a slew of projects coming up.

She will soon star in Stephanie Laing’s film Tow. She is also preparing for The Heart, a new movie by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. Later this year, she will appear in the animated Smurfs movie.