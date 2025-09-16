a-beloved-comedian-couple-wed-over-the-summer

Two internationally beloved comedians recently tied the knot.

Videos by Suggest

Comedians Kim Jun-ho, 50, and Kim Ji-min, 41, who confirmed their relationship in 2022, married on July 20 at the Grand InterContinental Parnas Hotel in Seoul’s Gangnam District.

Their wedding ceremony in Seoul was attended by an estimated 1,200 guests, including many celebrities from the Korean entertainment industry.

Singer Gummy and balladeer Byun Jin-sub performed congratulatory songs, while the groom’s friend and entertainer Lee Sang-min, known for appearing on SBS variety shows like My Little Old Boy and Dolsing Fourmen, was the emcee, per Korean entertainment outlet Soompi.

Three hours before the ceremony, Kim Ji-min appeared in a white wedding gown, and Kim Jun-ho wore a beige suit. Kim Jun-ho’s warm gesture of escorting Kim Ji-min from the car garnered online praise for the comedian.

The bride took to Instagram to share highlights from the lavish ceremony.

“May you have the most blessings in this world!” one adoring fan gushed in the comments. “It’s so pretty!! Live your life happily ever after!!” a second fan exclaimed. “You are so beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.

The Bride Brought Wedding Guests to Tears as She Walked Down the Aisle with a Fellow Comedian

The bride reportedly brought guests to tears as she walked down the aisle, hand in hand with fellow comedian Kim Dae-hee, who stood in for her late father.

Newlywed comedians Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho. (Image via Instagram / Kim Ji-min)

Kim Dae-hee once shared that Kim Ji-min had asked him to walk her down the aisle if she married Kim Jun-ho, as her father had passed away. Keeping his promise, he wore a hanbok and accompanied her on her wedding day.

Kim Ji-min became a well-known comedian after debuting on KBS in 2006. She gained recognition on Gag Concert with segments like Uncomfortable Truth and Beggar’s Dignity.

Meanwhile, the couple’s honeymoon is postponed due to their busy schedules. Kim Ji-min will travel to the U.S. for tvN’s The Kim Chang-ok Show Global, and Kim Jun-ho is preparing for the 13th Busan International Comedy Festival.