’90s Rock Band Announces First World Tour in 31 Years

The influential ’90s alternative rock trio Sugar has confirmed plans for its first full world tour in three decades.

The Love You Even Still 2026 World Tour will take the band across Europe and North America, marking the group’s first extensive touring venture since it disbanded in the mid-1990s. The band confirmed their tour in an Instagram post.

Sugar, led by frontman Bob Mould alongside bassist David Barbe and drummer Malcolm Travis, rose to prominence in the early alternative rock scene with albums such as Copper Blue and File Under: Easy Listening. After breaking up in 1995, the band’s members pursued separate careers. Mould continued as a solo artist, and Barbe and Travis focused on other projects.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the band’s reunion earlier in 2025, when Sugar released House of Dead Memories, their first new music in more than 30 years, and confirmed initial live shows scheduled for New York City and London in May 2026. Those shows sold out quickly, prompting the band to expand its plans to include an international tour.

’90s Band Sugar Going On A World Tour

In addition to House of Dead Memories, Sugar has shared a new single titled Long Live Love, which accompanies the tour announcement and gives fans a fresh glimpse of the band’s collaborative energy.

The European leg of the world tour is set to launch in late May, with performances in major cities including Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Berlin, Paris and Stockholm. The band is also going to headline festivals, including Spain’s Azkena Rock Festival.

Following their time overseas, Sugar will return to the United States for North American dates beginning in August. These performances will include stops in cities such as Denver, Seattle, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Boston and Atlanta, offering longtime fans in multiple regions the opportunity to catch the group live.

Tickets for the Love You Even Still 2026 World Tour went on sale at the end of January. Artist presales began earlier in the month.