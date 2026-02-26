’90s Rock Legend Dies After Brain Tumor Diagnosis: Shinya Was 56

Shinya, a ’90s rock legend best known as the drummer from Luna Sea, has passed away months after receiving a brain tumor diagnosis. He was 56 years old.

In a statement on Instagram, the Luna Sea bandmates confirmed the news.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound grief that we announce the passing of Shinya, the eternal heartbeat and drummer of LUNA SEA,” the statement reads. “He peacefully departed his life at 6:16 PM on February 17, 2026.”

The bandmates then wrote, “Since 2020, Shinya had been courageously fighting Stage 4 colorectal cancer and a brain tumor discovered last year. Through seven surgeries and relentless treatment, he continued to battle with a strength that inspired us all. Though he has now drawn the curtain on his 56 years of life, his journey was defined by a resilience that transcended his illness.”

It was further noted that until the very end, Shinya had remained committed to his rehabilitation. He was also “driven by his will to play the drums” for the band’s March performance. The bandmates pointed out that his sudden passing has “left a void that words alone can fill.”

“Shinya believed more strongly than anyone that ‘the five of us will return to stage once more,'” the bandmates wrote. “Even in the face of his greatest trials, his faith never wavered. His unyielding spirit and his radiant, sun-like smile had been a source of hope for his fellow band members and our entire staff.”

Shinya has notably been part of the band for more than 35 years.

Shinya Previously Opened Up About His Brain Tumor

In a September 2025 Instagram post, Shinya spoke out about his brain tumor diagnosis.

“The other day, I collapsed due to dizziness and was unable to stand,” he revealed. “I thought I had a dislocated otolith, so I went to the doctor, but there was no sign of recovery. I underwent an MRI scan at a neurosurgery clinic, which revealed a tumor in the right temporal region, and I was diagnosed with a brain tumor.”

He then stated that he was planning to undergo radiation therapy. However, if inflammation occurred, it could have prevented him from performing. The band decided to have drummer Atsushi fill in for the Lunatic Fest 2025 performance.

“For me, LUNA SEA, and all our supporters, this is the best and most satisfying conclusion,” he added. “First of all, I promise not to die, and never to lose hope.”