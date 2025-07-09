’80s Rockstar Fractures Spine After Falling Down Stairs

An ’80s rockstar is currently recovering from a spine injury after falling down a flight of stairs.

Sylvia Bechard, the wife of Canadian rocker Aldo Nova (also known as Aldo Caporuscio), took to the musician’s social media accounts to reveal details about the spine injury.

“Due to an unfortunate fall down a flight of stairs, Aldo has suffered a cervical spine fracture at the level of C1,” Bechard explained. “Which is a serious injury.”

She went on to write, “Fortunately, he does not need spinal surgery but has to wear a special neckbrace for up to a year depending on his progress. I will keep you updated on a regular basis.”

Fans took to the comment section to wish Aldo a fast recovery from his injury.

“Oh damn! This is awful!” one fan wrote. “I hope his recovery will go as smoothly as possible. Sending lots of strength & good vibes.”

Another fan wrote, “Glad to hear that the injuries aren’t as severe as they could have been and wish Aldo a speedy and full recovery. Love hugs and good wishes to you both.”

The ’80s Rockstar Canceled His Upcoming Shows As a Result of the Spine Injury and Recovery

The ’80s rockstar was forced to cancel half a dozen upcoming tour dates due to the spine injury and recovery.

His first canceled show was set for Jul. 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was also going to perform in Akron and Columbus, Ohio, as well as St. Charles, Missouri, Menhaga, Minnesota, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nova is best known for his hit songs “Fantasy,” “Monkey On Your Back,” “It’s Too Late,” and “Hot Love.”

Weeks before the injury announcement, Aldo revealed that he was preparing for his performances and his upcoming album.

“Me and my Yorkshire Terrier Roxy taking in some fresh air before I lock myself away in the basement,” he shared alongside a photo of him and Roxy. “Working on the new set for our upcoming July shows where we’ll now be doing almost all of my 1st album , and, believe it or not, even 2 songs from my Twitch album.

He went on to add, “See you out there on the road. If im in your town, come on out. You won’t regret it.”