7 Shows to Watch Instead When Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Goes off the Air

When Stephen Colbert signs off from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, viewers who rely on his sharp political satire and quick-fire monologues will need new nightly habits. Fortunately, plenty of shows, across late-night TV, streaming, and cult comedy, carry a similar spirit.

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‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’

Start with Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. John Oliver delivers deeply researched segments that blend outrage, absurdity, and punchlines, often stretching a single topic into a comedic deep dive that Colbert fans should appreciate.

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

For a more traditional desk-and-monologue format, Late Night with Seth Meyers stands out. Seth Meyers leans heavily into political commentary, especially with his “A Closer Look” segments, which mirror Colbert’s mix of humor and critique.

‘The Daily Show’

Viewers who enjoy international perspectives can turn to The Daily Show, currently hosted by Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta as part of its rotating lineup. The show remains a cornerstone of satirical news and, notably, helped launch Colbert’s own rise.

‘Pod Save America’

Podcast fans should try Pod Save America, hosted by former Obama staffers including Jon Favreau. It swaps monologues for candid political analysis but retains the same irreverent tone.

‘Strangers with Candy’

To revisit Colbert’s roots, watch Strangers with Candy. In this cult classic, Colbert plays closeted teacher Chuck Noblet, showcasing the exaggerated character work that later informed his “Colbert Report” persona.

‘Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law’

Animation lovers should check out Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, where Colbert voices the pompous Phil Ken Sebben. The show’s rapid-fire jokes and legal satire echo the absurdist streak Colbert often brings to political humor.

‘Our Cartoon President’

Finally, don’t overlook Our Cartoon President, a show Colbert helped create. The series exaggerates political figures into caricatures, leaning hard into the same satirical lens that defined his late-night tenure.

These seven options should provide you with enough substitutes to keep you on your couch. Although nothing will truly replace Late Night with Stephen Colbert for the true fans.