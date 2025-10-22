35-Year-Old Author Dies Unexpectedly: RIP to Baek Se-hee

South Korean author Baek Se-hee, beloved for her bestselling memoir I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

According to The New York Times, the Korean Organ Donation Agency announced the author’s death on October 16. The agency’s statement did not specify the cause.

She was 35 years old.

Baek’s book, a blend of memoir and self-help, chronicled her psychiatric sessions. She explored her conflicting desires: wanting to die yet finding joy in small pleasures, such as tteokbokki, her favorite South Korean street food.

The book, which frankly discussed therapy and mental health, became immensely popular in South Korea upon its 2018 publication. After being translated into English in 2022, it also gained international acclaim, becoming a Sunday Times bestseller in the UK and earning a recommendation in the New York Times.

In 2019, she released another memoir, I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki, which chronicled her ongoing struggles with dysthymia, a persistent low-level depression.

Baek was born in 1990, the second of three daughters, and studied creative writing in college. She wrote her memoir while working as a social media director at a publishing house and undergoing treatment for depression.

Heartbroken to hear about Baek Se-hee’s passing. Her book I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki comforted so many who were struggling in silence. She turned pain into connection and made people feel less alone. Her words will always stay with us. Rest in peace. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/ly6BO2CXeh — Kiki 💓 🔞 (@KikiManhwa) October 17, 2025

Baek’s sister, Baek Da-hee, honored her in a statement through the organ donation agency, describing her as someone who “wrote, shared her heart with others through her writing, and hoped to nurture dreams of hope.”

“I know her kind heart, one that loved so much and hated no one, so I hope she now rests in peace in heaven. I love you so much,” she added.

Baek Se-hee Donated Vital Organs Upon Her Death, Saving Five Lives

Upon her death, Baek donated her heart, lungs, liver, and both kidneys, saving five lives, according to the organ donation agency.

Internationally beloved bookstore Tsutaya Books also paid tribute to Baek Se-hee on social media.

“Through her writing, she gave voice to quiet struggles and reminded us of the strength in vulnerability,” the bookstore wrote in part on Instagram. “At just 35, she leaves behind stories that will continue to comfort and connect readers across the world.”

“Her final act of generosity — donating her organs — reflects the compassion that lived in her work and her spirit. May she rest in peace”