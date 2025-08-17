3-Time Golden Globe Nominee Reveals He’s Been Sober for a Year

3-time Golden Globe nominee Harry Hamlin announced he has been sober for a year.

During the latest episode of his Let’s Not Talk About the Husband podcast, Harry Hamlin chatted with his wife and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna about the latest milestone in his sobriety journey.

“Today’s one year,” the L.A. Law alum said. “It wasn’t that big of a deal, but I decided to not use alcohol again.”

The Golden Globe nominee further spoke about becoming sober, noting he was “always tempted to have a glass of wine in the evening” or “have some liquor to go to sleep.”

“It was not difficult for me at all,” he said about not drinking alcohol anymore. “I’m very happy.

Hamlin then noted, “For a lot of people, stopping drinking is a huge deal. For me, it’s something I’m happy about doing.”

The actor further shared that he has stopped drinking “many times” in the past, noting he even joined Alcoholics Anonymous in the 2010s during a four-year sobriety stint.

“Everybody should do the program,” Hamlin encouraged. “One of the greatest gifts that I ever got was doing that for that four-year period.”

The Actor Reflected on Taking Prescription Medication During His Previous Four-Year Sobriety Stint

Although he didn’t drink during those four years, Hamlin said he was still taking prescription sleep medication, Ambien, at the same time. He believed the medication had the same effects on him as alcohol.

“For me, Ambien is like a deadly drug,” he explained. “It’s a whole new world when you don’t use anything to numb yourself out.”

Continuing to speak about his current sobriety stint, Hamlin said he has lost a “considerable amount of weight” since he stopped drinking. He is also doing intermittent fasting.

Meanwhile, the Golden Globe nominee’s daughter, Delilah, has also decided to ditch alcohol. Last month, she appeared on a podcast to discuss her sober lifestyle.

“I love being sober,” Delilah stated. “I feel so ‘pick me’ when I’m likst, ‘I’m sober,’ but whatever.”

She then added, “I love rehab. I love it.”