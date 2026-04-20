3 of Reba McEntire’s Most Incredible Awards Show Performances Over the Years

Reba McEntire has spent decades commanding awards show stages with a mix of powerhouse vocals and emotional storytelling. Whether she delivers a stripped-down ballad or a high-energy show opener, she consistently reminds audiences why she remains one of country music’s most enduring performers.

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Here are three standout awards show moments that capture her impact.

Academy of Country Music Awards, 2007

At the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2007, Reba McEntire teamed up with Kelly Clarkson for a powerful duet of “Because of You.”

The performance blended country and pop seamlessly, with both singers trading verses before joining forces on a soaring chorus. Their vocal chemistry stood out immediately, turning the collaboration into one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

Country Music Association Awards, 1994

Another defining moment arrived at the Country Music Association Awards in 1994. McEntire delivered an emotional rendition of “She Thinks His Name Was John,” a song that tackles the AIDS crisis, an unusually bold topic for mainstream country at the time.

She kept the staging minimal, allowing the lyrics and her vocal delivery to take center stage. The performance drew widespread attention for its seriousness and compassion, showing her willingness to use a major platform to address difficult issues head-on.

Academy of Country Music Awards, 2024

More recently, McEntire impressed viewers again at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2024 with a performance of “I Can’t.”

She leaned into the song’s emotional core, delivering a controlled yet powerful vocal that resonated with both longtime fans and newer audiences. With understated staging and clear focus, she proved that she doesn’t need elaborate production to leave a lasting impression.

Across these performances, McEntire demonstrates consistency, confidence, and emotional range. She adapts to changing eras while staying rooted in what makes her compelling: authenticity and vocal strength. Awards shows often aim for spectacle, but McEntire stands out by keeping the focus where it belongs, on the music and the story behind it.