3 Classic Singers Who’ve Sadly Died This Past Week

It’s been a tough week for music fans around the globe, as several classic singers have passed away.

Continue on to learn more about some of the beloved vocalists we’ve lost over the past few days.

Tony Dallara

Tony Dallara during the Italian tv show “Che tempo che fa” on December 24, 2008 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Morena Brengola/Getty Images)

Classic Italian singer Tony Dallara died on Friday following a hospitalization for an undisclosed ailment, according to his daughter (per Il Sole 24 Ore).

Some of his most beloved songs include “Come prima,” “Romantica,” “Norma” and “Caterina.” He also appeared in movies, such as Ragazzi del Juke-Box and I Teddy boys della canzone.

Raju Bandara

Famed Sri Lankan singer/guitarist Raju Bandara also died this past week. Multiple international outlets, including eLanka, report that the legendary singer died on Thursday at age 65 following kidney issues. He’s reportedly had kidney issues since at least 2024, when the Fortunes member had to undergo an emergency surgery.

Tucker Zimmerman

Tucker Zimmerman and his wife, Marie-Claire Lambert, on the cover of his album ‘Dance of Love’ (Credit: 4AD)

We’ve also covered the death of Tucker Zimmerman and his wife, Marie-Claire Lambert. The couple died in a house fire on Saturday.

Zimmerman is best known for his large body of folk recordings, releasing albums such as 1969’s Ten Songs by Tucker Zimmerman and 2024’s Dance of Love. Our full report on the fatal fire can be read here.